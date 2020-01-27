advertisement

Angus Council bosses have reduced their annual absence bill by nearly £ 500,000 after operating a hotline for workers to call the sick.

The authority’s cost of sickness benefits fell by £ 493,000 last year to £ 3.72 million after the number of lost working days fell to 46,785 from 46,363.

Three-quarters of all absences are short-lived for six days or less, with stress remaining the main reason for leave, accounting for an average of 35% of all illnesses.

Part of the success has been attributed to the new notification system, which has been tested in a number of city departments for almost three years and is expected to be rolled out further this month.

The Dayone system was introduced by the board’s occupational health provider in March 2017, with qualified nurses taking calls from employees calling the sick.

The Fife Council has followed this innovative approach, but a leading union has said other authorities remain skeptical about the effectiveness of the program.

Angus advisers also said officials should continue their efforts to reduce absences after an audit report questioned the accuracy of the statistics and reported a “lack of consistency” in the approach to authority in its range of services.

His performance was part of an absenteeism report from the entire board contained in an internal audit presented to the audit and control advisers.

The data revealed that illness levels among board staff providing health and social services remain “significantly higher” than for NHS workers doing the same job – 9% versus 5%.

The audit leaders made six recommendations for action, including a high-level requirement for absence statistics to be reviewed to ensure that they can be used.

Kirriemuir and Glens SNP counselor Julie Bell said that while she was pleased to see improvement in some areas, the level of stress-related absence remained a concern.

“This is something we really need to watch out for,” she said.

Union Unison said it believed the other authorities were “a little more skeptical” about the implementation of the Dayone reporting system.

Regional organizer Mo Dickson said, “There have been a number of problems with the system, such as reporting and sending information to managers about an individual’s illness.

“In our opinion, it is too early to make predictions. I do not know how the board can make these bold claims.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said, “We are currently testing the Dayone system. Thereafter, it will be fully evaluated and its future use considered. The assessment will include the assessment of the system’s contribution to reducing the reported absence costs. “

A spokesperson for the Fife board said, “The approach used by the Angus board is being tested with several groups of Fife board staff.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said, “Dundee City Council continues to develop its support program for all employees with a focus on promoting health and attendance and promoting a mentally healthy workplace, including liaison with our occupational health provider for improved supports. ”

“The pilot period continues until the end of March 2020. The evaluation will then examine the savings on reducing sick leave and the cost of providing this service to allow a decision to be made on the adoption of the model.”

A spokesperson for the Perth and Kinross Council said there were no plans to introduce the system there, adding, “The current arrangements are believed to work well.”

