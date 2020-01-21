advertisement

Angus cut support for an inter-council biodiversity initiative in a move that critics claim is “sending the wrong message completely” at a time of climate crisis.

Councilors voted to cut funding for the Tayside Biodoversity Partnership from £ 26,000 to just £ 6,500 this year – and to reduce it to just £ 1,500 a year thereafter – after being told it was not providing a ” value for money. “

The decision left the Perth and Kinross Council to carry the canister for funding full-time biodiversity coordinator Catherine Lloyd, the neighboring authority stressing that it has no plans to cut support.

advertisement

Angus’ decision was confirmed a few days before a presentation that was a double success in terms of diversity, including national recognition of a plan around Carnoustie to save the little blue butterfly, the smallest in the world. UK.

Discussions on the future funding of the coordinator post have been going on for months, but despite a plea to delay the decision, the advisers voted narrowly to save money.

Kirriemuir and Glens SNP advisor Julie Bell said: “Australia is on fire, the ice caps are melting and for me it’s time to step up the effort and increase our biodiversity.

“If the Angus Council feels it is not receiving its fair share of its investment in the partnership, I think it is a management conversation, but it is totally counterintuitive to cut funding when we need to step up our efforts . “

Kenny Braes, SNP member from Brechin and Edzell, added: “We are losing 150 species every day on the planet and we don’t want them to be in Angus.

“Biodiversity does not follow the lines of local authorities’ maps and we are sending the wrong message seriously, especially to our young people.”

Forfar Conservative Councilor Braden Davy said: “If continued, it would cost the Angus Council taxpayers over £ 100,000. It seems like a safe and sensible way to save that amount. “

Community director Stewart Ball told councilors, “The council has absolutely no intention of reducing its work in terms of biodiversity.

“What we are proposing here is to take the funding out of the coordinator, but to provide this work in a different way – we see him getting into business as usual for all employees on the board.”

“In a way, you could say that it sends the wrong message that this responsibility lies with one person, where people say” it is not my job, it is that person’s job “.

“We don’t think, as things stand, that we get good value for money,” said Ball.

The Tayside Biodiversity Partnership and Angus Council project, Back from the Brink: Saving the Small Blue, has involved dozens of community volunteers since its inception in 2011.

Angus’s chief executive, David Fairweather, is the region’s Small Blue champion and described the recognition of the project last week as “remarkable work for everyone involved in the partnership.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said the authority “has no plans to cut its current funding for the Tayside Biodiversity Partnership”.

advertisement