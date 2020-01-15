advertisement

The Angus board was projected into the center of a row of anthrax from the Forfar housing site.

Local authorities were urged to guarantee the safety of residents against “live anthrax spores”, if the development of 175 Muir Homes units was granted.

Elite Homes, also based in the city, had previously opposed Westfield’s proposal, warning of a “very real risk to public health” of disrupting a historic burial site with anthrax.

Carcasses of farm animals that may have been infected with the disease were buried in Westfield in the 1940s or 1950s.

Muir Homes canceled the concerns and said the contamination zone was “outside the application site” and “about 120 meters from the nearest proposed house”.

The Angus Council’s environmental protection officer also said he was convinced that the site “posed no significant risk of damage to the proposed use due to soil contamination”.

This did not satisfy Elite Homes, which has now filed a new response.

He said Council Councilor Angus’ statement made no reference to whether the site posed a risk to human health – however small.

The company said it had sought its own advice on the matter from EnviroSurvey, which had examined the contamination report and concluded that “much more information should be obtained on the coal area”.

The statement read as follows: “This is an issue of great concern to the health and safety of the people of Forfar and, as such, a complete office component of the anthrax risk assessment should be undertaken.

“Based on the considerable experience of EnviroSurvey and after discussion with other local authorities throughout Scotland, there does not seem to be any precedent for new residential developments at such proximity to a landfill site. recognized anthrax.

“It is clear that a sanitary cordon is necessary around the known burial site of anthrax.

“The standard sanitary cordon around an intensive livestock operation, a slurry or sewer depot is 400 m.

“It’s about protecting against odors but also against airborne diseases.

“We suggest that a similar tampon would be appropriate to protect public health in Westfield.

“Therefore, based on this additional information, we reiterate our request that the Angus Council planning department provide an absolute, evidence-based guarantee to reassure elected members and residents of Forfar that any development project in Westfield will not cause any dispersal of live anthrax spores and that there is no potential risk to the health and safety of the residents of Forfar if the development of this site is authorized. “

A spokeswoman for the Angus Council said that local authorities are currently studying the planning application for the Westfield site.

She said: “All representations and all potential problems with contaminated land will be fully taken into account in determining the demand.”

Muir Homes said it had passed the details of the last objection to their expert consultants for consideration and that they would not comment at this stage.

