The Angus Council is preparing for flooding along the county’s coastline.

Sepa issued a flood warning for the Montrose area which could affect properties at and near the port around high tide this afternoon.

In particular, properties around Wharf Street, Seagate and California Street could be affected.

High tide is at 4:32 p.m. and flooding is expected to occur between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that overtaking waves and flooding from the sea could affect the lowlands, roads and properties along the coast of Montrose.

A council statement said, “The Angus Council works closely with our partners, including the emergency services, with staff monitoring water levels throughout the day.

“Households and businesses in the risk zone are contacted directly and the rest center facilities are being prepared at the Montrose Sports Center for all residents who need it.

“The sandbags are ready to be deployed in order to limit any flooding inside the road limits and far from the properties. Temporary road closures may be required.

“If you are a vulnerable resident in the area who could be affected and need assistance, or if you know a vulnerable person who needs help, please call ACCESSline at 03452 777 778.”

Storm Brendan brings flood warning to MontroseA flood warning has been issued for the Montrose area that could affect…

Posted by Angus Council on Tuesday January 14, 2020

Sepa has issued separate less severe flood warnings for other parts of the Courier country.

His alert for Dundee and Angus says, “There is a risk of significant coastal flooding Tuesday and Wednesday due to higher than usual tides and large waves.

“This will increase the risk of flooding of lowlands and lowways and could affect exposed coastal properties.

“There could also be waves going beyond the coastal defenses. The riskiest periods are around the high tide which occurs in Arbroath around 4.30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. Wednesday. “

The Sepa flood alert for Fife says, “This alert is for coastal flooding. Due to a combination of high tides and storm surge tides, there is a risk of wave flooding and spray overflows in the lower areas of the Fife coast on Tuesday afternoon.

“The biggest risk is around the high water period, which is at 4.30pm in Rosyth. The impact of high tides will be increased in certain regions by the action of southwest winds and waves. “

The updated warnings follow disruptions from Storm Brendan, which hit the area last night.

Storm Brendan is hitting Arbroath Harbor at this time.

Posted by Strange Places in Scotland Monday January 13, 2020

Tayside police also issued a warning. A statement said, “It looks like Brendan continues to give us a hard time, even if we thought we missed the worst.

“Please be aware of potential flooding on low and coastal roads, and DO NOT enter standing water or large puddles on roads where depth is uncertain.

“And it’s probably not a good idea for walks along the boardwalks or paths by the sea today (you’ve probably seen the images of the waves on the dike at Arbroath).”

