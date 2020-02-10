advertisement

It must have been a year of double pleasure for Angus.

Instead, 2020 brought tears to memories of the 800th anniversary of the oldest building in Brechin.

In a sad irony, while the plans are going very well to mark 700 years since the departure of the Declaration of Arbroath for the papal court of John XXII in France, the bell rang for the kirk of Brechin.

The decision to dissolve the Angus rectory was greeted with sadness and not without anger, but it was a long time coming and the regrettable result of a failure to find common ground on which to build a new future for the worship in the city.

In a final and ultimately unsuccessful plea to prevent closure, the cathedral’s royal ties spanning its centuries were cited as one of the reasons to keep the kirk open – faced with a debt of £ 170,000 and a mountain six-digit annual survival.

The names of Kings Kenneth II, David and Robert the Bruce are all woven into the rich tapestry of cathedral history, alongside ties to Oliver Cromwell and Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Of course, the closure will not happen overnight, perhaps not for some time, but the official wheels are now in motion and, with the painful decision made, the congregation now knows exactly where it is.

Some, unfortunately, believe that it is in the cold.

Although the planned union with the Brechin Gardner Memorial is now a dead man in the water victim of the impasse on the physical structures of the two congregations, there is hope, expressed strongly at the presbytery, that members of the cathedral will lift their lines and take them to the Sir John Kirk designed by Burnet near the pretty Saint-Ninian square.

It’s a big demand for those who fought so hard to keep the cathedral open, and last week’s decisive presbytery meeting revealed injuries that may take some time to heal.

However, the words of a minister, making a final speech at the presbytery on the occasion of his retirement from the kirk, seemed particularly relevant.

“I urge you as a congregation to think about the future, not the past,” he said.

With the vision, the verve and the united will of a community, Brechin Cathedral can, we hope, be proud of the centuries to come.

It is the least that the great old structure deserves.

