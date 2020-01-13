advertisement

Holey Robin boxer shorts!

Who knows if the fabric is gone or not, but Batman’s reputation has gone from superheroes to zero in the eyes of conservation volunteers who were visited by an unwanted first foot in 2020.

Among a huge pile of things thrown at St Vigeans near Arbroath at the start of the New Year, there was a Batman sign and, above all, a pair of men’s underpants – but maybe not the style that the hooded crusader normally wears over tights.

It’s a safe bet that the junk is also much closer to home than Gotham City – but whatever its source, the owners did not see fit to stop at the Arbroath recycling center unless ‘a mile away.

Fly litter is far from being a rare phenomenon in our regions, as evidenced by year-end statistics showing that in the Angus and Dundee council areas in 2019, nearly 2,500 incidents were reported.

As shocking as the figure may be, it’s probably a lot on the light side, as landowners have been fed up with reporting incidents to toothless authorities whose action seems to extend to talk of a good game. on the fight against tipping skips.

Because, while our counsel has imposed the fixed £ 200 penalties to which they are entitled by law, it has emerged that in the past two years, no one has been reported to Scottish police for suspected theft of more than 5,000 incidents in the Angus or Dundee City Council Zones.

What undoubtedly surprised – not to say disappointed – a farmer who did his own detective work last year by tracing, from photos on the property’s website, the very house from which a kitchen he found in a field entrance.

It would not seem unreasonable to think that the information package he provided could be the basis for a potentially solid case to be presented to the polis for investigation – even with the usual excuse of someone who paid a Anonymous “ white van ” to take their garbage away.

Judicial powers extend up to £ 40,000 to deal with fly spills and many would argue that a few successful prosecutions, properly promoted by counsel and the media, could at least help act as a kind of deterrent.

But if our advice doesn’t seem to have the appetite to face the bad guys, who will?

Anyone have Bruce Wayne’s number?

