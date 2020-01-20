advertisement

Health warning.

Before reading this column, I advise you to sit down because the shock can kill.

I know it will be totally incredible for some, but last week I went on a train trip to Scotland and … everything went exactly as planned.

There was no delay.

I was not afraid of my life because of a car so tight that it was impossible to breathe.

There was a working Wi-Fi connection for the passengers, easily accessible and there was even coffee to drink available in the catering cart at a reasonable cost.

Overall, my train trip was a rather pleasant experience.

ScotRail had understood.

The. I said it.

But a swallow does not make a summer and, even if there was much to recommend on my real travel experience on this occasion, there were problems of counterweight.

In total, I visited three stations during my hike on the east coast to Aberdeen and back.

And there were problems in all of them.

I was delighted to be able to start my journey at Broughty Ferry, a station with too few schedules.

But my joy was tempered by a colleague who stressed that the tickets I bought online had to be picked up in advance at a different station which had in fact installed an electronic ticket machine.

Unfortunately, confirmation by e-mail would not suffice.

Ticket irritation has been dealt with (again thanks to a colleague) I let the train take the pressure towards Aberdeen.

My enjoyment of this relaxing and uneventful trip was quickly shaken upon arrival.

Instead of heading to the impressive Union Square, I followed the signs for the Trinity Center.

This turned out to be an unpleasant experience, with the steeper access staircase than Everest towards the center accessible by a stinking rat and graffiti scoured by rats in the bowels of the station.

Everything else around was modern and improved. Why the hell is this little artery in such a pitiful state?

Later that day, it was in Arbroath.

While waiting for my connection, I decided to use the facilities.

I wish I hadn’t bothered.

In 2020, I had to look for a staff member and ask for the real key to the outside door of the men’s bathroom.

And while the latrines were clean, the cabin beyond would not have seemed out of place at Trainspotting.

It was completely disheartening.

It seems that even when train operators are successful, they somehow conspire to be wrong. Too bad.

