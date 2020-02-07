advertisement

A woman innocent of the murder of her lover’s sister was ordered to stay at home every night until October by a sheriff.

Angela Newlands was placed under an eight-month curfew – from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. – after admitting that she had not executed a social work order.

Newlands, who had been acquitted of killing Annalize Johnstone, said she did not carry out the order after being forced to flee her home following the murder trial.

She was also placed under social supervision for a year at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday for breaking the order made last September.

Newlands was originally ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid community work in September when she admitted to trying to hide her identity by giving the police a false ID.

She was also banned from driving for 11 months and placed under social surveillance for nine months after recognizing a series of offenses.

Newlands tried to blame her own sister when she was caught driving the wrong way on a one-way street when she was already prohibited.

She pretended to be her sister Danielle and told the police that they often cheated on each other because they looked very much alike.

The officer recognized Newlands, 29, and knew that she and her boyfriend Jordan Johnstone had been charged with the murder of Annalize, 22, in May 2018.

Annalise’s body was found dumped next to a side road between Dunning and Auchterarder. Prosecutors said her throat was cut at the nearby Maggie Wall witch monument.

Newlands was cleared of the murder in May last year after a high court judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict her of the crime.

Johnstone – who admitted to transporting the body of his deceased sister for three kilometers and throwing it on the side of a road – was also acquitted of the murder after the jury delivered an unproven verdict.

Johnstone blamed Newlands for the murder and told the jury that she blackmailed him to cover it up.

Lawyer John McLaughlin said that his client had difficulty fulfilling the order due to the hostility she faced after the murder. He said, “You will be aware of the context of the trial she suffered. There were a number of threats against her and her sister.

“His reaction to it was to escape, but it made the problem worse. She struggled to find housing and moved from place to place. “

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Newlands, of North Street, Forfar, that there were “positives” in a social work relationship and that she would have another chance.

At the end of last year, police confirmed that a new search had been carried out near the monument as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder.

