Angus’ youngest adviser led a motion calling on the British government to continue its post-Brexit involvement in a Euro youth program that has injected millions of pounds into the district.

The Erasmus + program started in the 1980s as a European student exchange initiative, but has grown to include education, training, youth and sport programs for young people through the ‘Europe and further.

Liberal Democrat Monifieth and Sidlaws, Ben Lawrie, praised its benefits at the Angus plenary council meeting in Forfar and received unanimous support for a motion that will see the chief executive officer of authority write to the British government for lobby for continued involvement.

Lawrie said: “Since 2014, Dundee & Angus College has received 1.5 million euros in Erasmus funding for various projects and 11 Angus schools have received 70,000 euros between them for language training.

“This council received 35,000 euros in 2018 for the Youth Wellbeing for All program, and this before considering all the young individuals who have benefited from an Erasmus exchange.”

Mr. Lawrie highlighted the personal experience of student Hunor Deak, who said that Erasmus had helped him achieve nature conservation and project management in Romania as well as a school exchange in Hamburg.

“In Romania, I worked with Operation Wallacea to preserve important natural habitats by studying birds, small mammals, butterflies and plants,” said Mr. Deak.

“I looked at the work of local artisans and visited a property greatly helped by the foundation of Prince Charles. The royal family does an excellent job in Transylvania by protecting traditional habitats and industries. “

Lawrie told colleagues that the current funding period has brought more than € 2 million in support to Angus since 2014

He added: “Brexit should not be an obstacle to our continued participation of Erasmus. Many third countries participate – Norway, Turkey, Serbia. All it takes is political will.

“During the next Erasmus period of 2021-2027, the program will be more important than ever, doubling the size of the last one with 30 billion euros in the pot.

“Despite this, the British government has yet to make an unequivocal commitment to continue our participation in the program.

“This is why I submitted this motion, to let the government know the importance of this program and the importance of our close relations with our European neighbors.”

