Angry residents of Mailing village in Kakira city council set fire to 600 acres of sugar cane plantations at the Kakira sugar factory on Wednesday. They were burned while protesting the death of their colleague

KAKIRA – A group of residents, who had just avenged the murders of their colleague, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, burned 600 acres of a sugar cane plantation belonging to the Kakira sugar factory.

Batista Atayo was allegedly shot dead by a security guard on allegations that he stole scrap metal from one of the plantations.

But when residents stormed the Kakira police division, demanding the arrest of the guard, the police did not act quickly. The inhabitants then turned their anger against the sugar cane plantation, setting it on fire.

By the time the police arrived in Sakwa Village, Kakira City Council, 600 acres of the plantation had been destroyed. Jinja resident district commissioner Eric Sakwa said security agencies are investigating the case.

Mayur Madhivani, managing director of Kakira Sugar Limited, said the factory had suspended the purchase of the outsourcing cane to allow absorption of the burnt cane.

The chairman of LCIII of the Kakira municipal council, Sande Kabule, condemned the burning of the plantation as well as the late reaction of the police to the residents’ concerns. Charles Wamono, a resident, says that security organs are reluctant to uphold law and order whenever they receive complaints from residents.

comments