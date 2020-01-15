advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix has been seen everywhere for the past few months after his fantastic appearance in Joker, and while most have nothing but great things to say about him, television host Wendy Williams has made some questionable comments about the actor.

While presenting her TV show The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old started talking about Phoenix’s appearance.

First Williams commented on his “piercing eyes” and then his scar over his lip. She says this is more noticeable when the actor is without facial hair.

She describes Phoenix as a “hairline” before asking what a cleft palate is and what it looks like.

It’s probably not the best idea to give the impression of a cleft palate on TV, but to make matters worse, Williams keeps her lip in an exaggerated position for a few moments.

In conversation with the audience, TV presenter Joaquins finds special features “very attractive” and then stares into the audience while holding her lips in the split position that the audience laughs awkwardly at.

You can watch the clip here:

Phoenix was born with a scar and never underwent surgery. It is said that the award-winning actor has a micro cleft – the mildest form of cleft palate – and looks like a scar on his upper lip.

While the audience may have laughed, the social media joke has gone down like a balloon, and some are asking the television host to apologize.

British television personality Carol Vorderman, who has over 420,000 followers on Twitter, said she was “disgusted” with what Williams was doing.

As an ambassador for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association @CLAPACOMMUNITY, I think @wendywilliams is really disgusting. Imitating a cleft lip and making a joke about it is a shame. Do you have any idea what pain and surgery a child will have to go through with a rift as it grows? Please RT

A parent of a child with a cleft palate also tweeted about William’s actions.

Hey @WendyWilliams, a public apology to the split community is appropriate. If you came from the father of a beautiful son, who was born with cleft lip / palate, and you need to know what we see, if our son goes through everything he has, you would not make fun of it so quickly.

Williams has no comment on what has been said and has tweeted about things unrelated to the incident since then.

In the meantime, a change.org petition entitled “Wendy Williams is being fired” has been launched. At the time of writing, more than 9,000 signed it.

