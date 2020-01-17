advertisement

A disgruntled painter left a message on a building claiming that the person who had hired him had not paid the bill.

Worker Dean Reeves was doing work at Welbeck Road, Bolsover, but the message alleges that he was not paid by “Terry”.

The man named Terry, the project contractor, says the job is not finished and is happy to pay the painter when he is.

Terry also says that, in the time it took for the painter to paint these words, he could have finished the remaining work.

And Derbyshire police have said they will contact those involved to help resolve the dispute.

Father of two, Reeves said the job specifications at the former North Star Club, which was being converted to apartments, have changed.

He said: “I gave him a quote for the job and he said he would” shout the money out at me immediately. “

“But he tried to change the job halfway through. The job was supposed to be done on scaffolding – he was supposed to have removed all the panels and gutters.

“But I did the work on ladders, saving him £ 900 in scaffolding and I removed all the signs myself.

“He changed jobs, he kept asking me to do extra work. He said there were a number of jobs I had to do before I got paid.”

But Terry said, “The painter did not finish the job, so he was not paid.

“I told him that at the end of the work, he would be paid.

“He was owed £ 300 and instead of spending his time painting the doors and doing the shine work, he spent his time painting these words on the wall.

“He could have done the actual work in the time it took him to do it.”

Dean Reeves 50, with his painted protest

(Image: Lee McLean / SWNS)

When he initially hired the painter to do the work, Terry says that a contract was made whereby the painter would be paid when the work was finished.

Terry said: “The contract was £ 1,050 and he had almost all his money and there is still a day of work to do there.

“I’m just disgusted with this.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We received a call this morning to report that a property on Welbeck Road, Bolsover, had been graffiti.

“It appears to be a dispute between two parties and we will contact those involved in due course.”

