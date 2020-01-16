advertisement

Henry Katumba Tamale, the bishop of the archdiaconate of Kanoni-Ntuusi in Sembabule is accused of intimidating Christians with a gun (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Christians of the archdiaconia of Kanoni-Ntuusi in the district of Sembabule addressed a petition to the Anglican bishop of the diocese of West Buganda, Henry Katumba Tamale, affirming that the reverend of the region uses a pistol to intimidate them.

In a petition dated January 7, 2020, Christians in the village of Kanoni in the sub-county of Ntuusi state that the Reverend Herbert Tumwine often brandished a machine gun to them when they complained that his cows were going astray in their gardens and destroying the crops.

Residents said they lived in fear because a firearm can easily be in the hands of a civilian and use as they please.

According to residents, on December 24, 2019, Reverend Tumwine’s cows went astray on the plantations of different residents, destroying many food crops. The residents subsequently managed to seize 9 cows in order to claim compensation. However, they claim that when Tumwine, with his son, fired shots in the air to disperse the angry locals and took back his cows.

Residents say they have reported Tumwine to the police on several occasions, but their complaints are ignored, but the suspect’s actions to brutalize them are increasing.

District police commander Denis Musinguzi, when contacted, said he had summoned the Reverend to the case.

