Tyson Fury predicts that Conor McGregor will take down Donald Cerrone when he returns to UFC 246 on Saturday.

McGregor will be seen in a light title fight for the first time since his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, which was overshadowed by a close combat after the fight outside the cage.

Fury is looking forward to seeing the former featherweight and lightweight world champion up close in Las Vegas against UFC winner Cerrone.

The undefeated boxer Fury, who will take part in the fight, believes McGregor will make a triumphant comeback.

“Conor McGregor will win. I say through KO. And I’ll be there to see it happen on the cage side,” Fury told Fight Hype.

Before McGregor and Cerrone enter the octagon, they will meet on stage at a media event on Wednesday.

The outspoken Irishman has a reputation for making cutting comments on such occasions, but Cerrone insists that it would take a “deep blow” to influence him.

However, if Cerrone feels McGregor is crossing the line, he may not be able to wait until the weekend to put his hands on him.

“He’s the best. He’s the best,” said Cerrone of McGregor’s Trash Talk.

“The thing is, you have to really get quieter, talk about my grandma or child, and then take it to another level.

“Do you understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come to the lobby for you.

“I don’t think it will ever go on like this. He understands that. We argue, he can talk about anything he wants, but no low blow.”

