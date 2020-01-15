advertisement

People expressed anger at the lack of action to improve road safety at the Derby’s Five Lamps junction after another accident this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 9:10 a.m. this morning following a collision between a car and a van.

advertisement

A woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued from her car by firefighters. Police were also at the scene of the accident.

This happened at the junction where Kedleston Road meets Duffield Road – right next to the Five Lamps monument.

The accident occurred under the emblem of the Five Lamps

The Five Lamps junction has become a notorious black spot for accidents with several accidents reported in recent months.

This has led to Derby City Council facing calls to improve security in the area.

In October of last year, the Conservative-led authority said it had plans to install more traffic lights at the junction to help reduce the number of accidents.

A spokesperson said at the time: “After analyzing the data, we suggest installing additional traffic lights to ensure that all vehicles in the U-turn queue (from Garden Street to Duffield) Road) do not cross the intersection until Kedleston Road has completed the green light. “

But this work has not yet started.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Following the incident this morning, calls for improvement were repeated.

Labor counselor Martin Repton said: “I am alarmed and very disappointed that the city council has not yet introduced the promised measures to try to resolve the problems at this crossroads.

“Many accidents at this crossroads have occurred in recent years and unfortunately we have had another one.

“Following my intervention last year, promises were made regarding the introduction of” improvement works “to resolve the problem, but I am still awaiting the changes that we must see implemented.

“Today I told the Council of my disappointment and my hope that they will finally take the necessary measures to try to prevent these accidents which continue to occur”.

Another driver expressed anger on social media.

Twitter user @ R1DDZ wrote: “How many times is this going to happen? My kids and I walk to and from everyday using these lights, the board needs to adjust them. I hope the lady is fine.

“The lights need to be fixed. I’m furious about this. The lights change and the pilots try to rush when there is traffic coming from the other side.”

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

Today, the board has promised work to improve safety, and the link will soon begin.

A spokesperson said: “A contractor has been appointed to carry out the planned improvement works and we are currently awaiting confirmation of the start date,” said the spokesman.

“Following the most recent incident, we contacted the contractor to ensure that the work was planned as quickly as possible.”

An official start date for the work is to be confirmed on Thursday, the spokesman added.

Regarding the accident this morning, a Derbyshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.10 am this morning to report a collision between a van and a car.

“The vehicles involved were a Citroën DS3 and a white van.

“The driver of the Citroën was trapped in her car and the Derbyshire fire and rescue service took care of her exit. She was then transported to the hospital which allegedly sustained minor injuries. “

.

advertisement