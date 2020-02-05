advertisement

Students have to “make hopscotch” to get to a Derbyshire school because of the amount of doggie outside the doors, parents say.

The problem outside Wainsgrove Elementary School in Ripley is so serious that one of his kindergarten children – a three-year-old boy – ended up with a dog mess in his hair on the way home .

advertisement

Her mom Jessica Prasad said she was “horrified” by what had happened.

She said, “We went down the alleyway last week in the afternoon, right outside the school, and he dropped his lunch bag.

“When he picked it up, the poop fell on his hands and was transferred to his hair.

“I was absolutely furious that people don’t clean up after their dog. If this had happened in the morning, he would not have been able to go to the crèche.

“He couldn’t have gone to school like that, I was trying not to panic him, we rinsed him right away at home.”

Ms. Hall wrote messages on the sidewalk to make sure dog owners know someone is watching

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

The 36-year-old said there should be more bins and more signs clearly indicating where the school doors are.

Mrs. Prasad, a stay-at-home mom, said “taking someone is really difficult”, but raising awareness would be helpful.

Going down the lane next to the school, you could see more than 20 bags of poop scattered in the bushes.

There were several piles located on the way and at the edges of the bushes.

According to the parents, a culprit strikes early in the morning and leaves deposits outside the school door.

Amber Valley Borough Council says its community guards have been on site and will continue to patrol the area.

Karen Hall, president of the school’s governors, said she was determined to find the “irresponsible dog owners”.

School housekeeper Karen Hall urged dog walkers to clean their pets

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

The 47-year-old woman said she noticed the problem of dog fouling when her nine-year-old daughter joined reception.

She said, “We haven’t had that bad for a while, it sounds like sabotage.

“In the morning, there are heaps in the middle of the door, we have staff who have to clean the dog poop every day.

“It almost goes back to Dickensian times, it’s disgusting, we had 37 batteries last summer.”

Ms. Hall organized a poster competition among the students to raise awareness of the issue.

She also got into the habit of writing messages on the sidewalk and circling piles of poop with chalk when she saw them.

Some of the messages include “left something behind?” or “no dogs poop please”.

She said, “It’s really sad that in 2020, we had to ask dog owners not to let their dog foul next to a school – or anywhere.

“It is terribly overwhelming for the children and the staff, the head is furious. We know how easily children can go blind.

“Precious learning time is spent cleaning up dog poop, I wish I could name and be ashamed of who did this.”

Amarjeet Challand, the school principal, said that dog walkers even threw bags of poop over the school fence.

Ms. Challand, who has been in office for 10 years, said: “I think the board is not responding quickly enough.

“We do our best to make sure it is cleaned, but it is not the school’s responsibility to clean the trails.

“We have to send parents home to clean the shoes, we don’t have the facilities here.”

A spokesperson for the Amber Valley Borough Council said the authority was “aware of a number of complaints from parents” who are concerned about the fouling of dogs around the school.

The spokesperson said, “Our community guards have been on site and will continue to patrol the area, talking to dog owners and the community to try to identify who is responsible.

“When individuals are identified, the board will take appropriate enforcement action to encourage the owners to change their behavior and pick up their dogs.

“The council will continue to clean up the area and respond to complaints about dog fouling on the land for which we are responsible.

“We encourage the public to provide us with any information that may help identify violators using our published contact information.”

.

advertisement