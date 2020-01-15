advertisement

The crisis unfolding in Iran – and the passions that support it – sometimes has an individual face or a human voice that expresses public anguish. Kimia Alizadeh, a six-foot-tall agile athlete with raven hair, won the bronze medal at Tae Kwon Do at the Rio Olympics in 2016. No Iranian woman had ever won a medal in any sport, in summer Olympics. Few outside Iran have noticed. Over the weekend, however, Alizadeh made headlines around the world when she defected. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “How do I get started?” With a hello, a goodbye or to offer my condolences? Hello to the oppressed Iranian people, goodbye to the noble Iranian people and my condolences to the Iranian people in perpetual mourning. She said she was “the pawn” of a regime that told her how to dress, dictated what she said, and marched with her medals for political gain. “To the lovable and oppressed Iranians: I did not want to climb on a pedestal whose steps are paved with lies and deception,” she wrote. “I am ready to bear the difficulty of living in exile because I could no longer stay at a table where dishonesty, counter-art and injustice were served. It was more difficult to make this decision than to win the Olympic medal. In the accompanying black and white photo, she is wearing her sports uniform; his face was buried in his hands.

Alizadeh’s defection coincided with protests that erupted when Iran finally admitted on Saturday, after three days of lying, that its Revolutionary Guards had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8. (US officials said they detected the signatures of two heat-seeking missiles near the Boeing 737). The outpouring of the population began like a day before; more than eighty passengers were Iranian. The vigil quickly turned into protests that started on Tehran’s university campuses and then spread to at least a dozen cities on Sunday. The songs were scathing. “Death to liars” was a common cry. It was the same for the clerics, get lost! In Azadi Square in Tehran, where protests against the Shah four decades ago helped end millennia of monarchies, protesters shouted, “The Supreme Leader is a murderer. His diet is obsolete. “

Anger has gripped Iran. On Sunday, students at Amir Kabir University in Tehran issued a lengthy statement – a sort of manifesto, on behalf of the “children of Iran” – describing their grievances and demands. “Today we are surrounded by evil on all sides.” They denounced the theocracy for “total incompetence”, from political repression to economic neglect and to a foreign policy that brought the nation closer to war. “Dear Iranian people!” They appealed. “The only way to escape the current crisis is to return to a policy based on the democratic rights of peoples, a policy which will not rush into the arms of imperialism for fear of despotism, and which in the name of resistance and the fight against imperialism will not legitimize despotism. “

President Trump congratulated the protesters on Twitter, stressing their refusal to walk on huge American and Israeli flags painted on the road for the Iranians to symbolically walk. “Sensational! The wonderful Iranian protesters refused to walk or in any way disparage our great American flag.” Trump wrote on Sunday. “He was put on the street so they could trample on him, and they l have rather bypassed. Great progress! “But the students expressed the same contempt for the” aggression “of the United States. For several years, they wrote, the American presence in the Middle East “has produced nothing but growing insecurity and chaos.”

The protests were a stark contrast to the emotional outpouring of millions of protesters just a week ago at the memorials for General Qassem Suleimani. The brain behind Iran’s strategy to export its ideology and influence, Suleimani was killed in an American drone strike in Iraq on January 3. Iran is a deeply polarized society between those who hate the regime and those who are still loyal to its rigid revolutionary ideology. The consecutive effusions are not a contradiction. Iranians are proud of their country – which dates back thousands of years before the conversion of Persia to Islam in the 7th century or the Iranian revolution of 1979 – whether or not they like their leaders or their political system. “The outpouring of grief after the assassination of Suleimani was an ephemeral spike in nationalism that dissipated as quickly as it appeared,” Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project of the International Crisis Group, told me. . Suleimani, beyond his support within the hard base of the regime, was admired by many Iranians for the protection of the country as well as the Revolution. But the destruction of the Ukrainian flight, further slandering Iran’s already deeply tarnished image, also struck a nationalist nerve.

Gelare Jabbari, host of a popular state-controlled television show, posted a public apology on his Instagram page for spreading the regime’s original allegation that the Ukrainian plane had a mechanical malfunction – and other lies. “It was very difficult for me to believe in the murder of my compatriots,” she wrote. “Forgive me for believing it too late. I apologize for lying to you on television for thirteen years. After his comment was picked up by international media, the message was deleted. A capital journalists’ union also apologized and called on other national media not to help hide the government. “We are currently holding a funeral service for the trust of the public,” said the union statement. “The first coffins are for the public broadcaster and all media and websites.”

The new protests appear separate from the four previous public-state clashes that have occurred since 1979. In 1999, students demonstrated on campuses after a reformist newspaper, Salam, was banned by the government. The protests became an open challenge to the regime and lasted six days, despite mass arrests, raids in dormitories and the use of brute force. The most famous image on the cover of The Economist shows a long-haired student waving his blood-soaked T-shirt over a demonstration.

A decade later, after the 2009 presidential election, tens of millions of people took to the streets of several cities to accuse the government of fraud during the re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. These protests raged sporadically for more than six months, even as the security forces used live ammunition, arrested thousands of people and organized mass Stalinist trials. Former senior officials, including a former vice-president and a member of parliament, have been imprisoned. A decade later, two opposition presidential candidates – a former Prime Minister and a speaker of Parliament – are still under house arrest. Many participants in the street marches came from the middle class and from the reformist political camps. The most iconic image in 2009 was a cell phone video of Neda Soltan, an aspiring musician of 26, after being shot in the chest. Jets of blood flowed from his eyes, nose and mouth, while passers-by tried to help him. It was over in forty seconds. On social media accounts, dissidents have transposed the pattern of blood on his face onto the face of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Two other series of protests nationwide – the first spanning late 2017 and early 2018, and the second in November 2019 – were sparked by portfolio problems. The Iranian economy contracted by more than 9 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund. Prices for basic necessities have soared, while the government has cut subsidies and introduced fuel rationing. Unemployment is high and underemployment is chronic. The US sanctions are partly responsible, but the Iranians also accuse government corruption and mismanagement. Protests in the past two years have been different as they have included members of the lower classes on whose behalf the Revolution was fought. They also struck because the regime used force against its political base to quell the unrest. In November, hundreds of dead and thousands injured, the highest number of victims since the Revolution, according to human rights groups. The government has closed the Internet in the country and the prospect of persistent images.

The pace of demonstrations is now more frequent, the tone more anti-institutional and the reaction of the government more violent, Vaez tells me. “The abject failure of leaders to allow serious reform has brought the system to a dead end. He is unlikely to regain the confidence and support of the middle class and increasingly lose the support of his own more pious / poor voters. “

The regime is struggling to appease public opinion. On Tuesday, Iranian justice announced the arrest of people linked to the downing of the Ukrainian plane, but did not provide any name, number and any specific charges; he also announced the arrest of dozens of protesters. Khamenei, who has been the supreme guide for more than three decades, has announced that he will conduct Friday prayers this week – the first time in eight years. But so far, there has been no government transparency. And the protests continued Tuesday night.

“Iranian leaders can console themselves for their apparent ability to corroborate the protests, but that would be a bad conclusion,” said Vaez. “There are many examples of repression, hardening of the opposition and, in some cases, overthrow of governments that once seemed invulnerable.” Behind the protests there is a melancholy desire as well as a deep disillusionment. At the end of his post on Instagram, Alizadeh wrote: “Know that wherever I am, I will always remain a child of my country of origin.”

