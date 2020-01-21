advertisement

Over the weekend, a man was lucky to escape when a wall crashed against him in a busy Dundee department store.

Saturday around 1:30 p.m., a shelf full of jeans collapsed near the escalators on the first floor of TJ Hughes in Wellgate.

As a result, at least one man was overturned.

Witnesses said that a woman who was with him was visibly upset by the incident, which caused “a massive clicking and beating”.

It is not known who the couple is, but they do not appear to have been seriously injured.

A witness said he was angry because the wall appeared to be overloaded, which he said may have caused the collapse.

Staff quickly cleaned the shelves and clothes, but the area was closed later in the afternoon.

Client Cameron Snedden said, “I was at TJ Hughes and heard a huge rattling and detonation.

“I walked over to the escalator and saw one of the store walls walk away with a lot of stock on it.

“While I was walking, a woman was in distress and a man was rising from the ground, who did not seem to be injured.

“The wall didn’t seem to be held by a lot, which annoyed me. The situation could have been much worse and I hope everyone is well. “

TJ Hughes was hailed as a coup for the Wellgate Mall when it was announced in 2018 that the department store was going to move into the vacant unit, previously hosted by BHS.

The Liverpool-based company signed a 15-year lease for the two-story store.

Peter Aitken, director of the Wellgate Shopping Center, called the deal “pivotal.”

TJ Hughes previously had a unit at Wellgate, but left in 2011.

A Dundee taxi driver voiced concerns during the store layout in June 2018 when he saw a dumpster hanging from a crane with cars driving nearby.

He said: “Members of the public were free to pass by and no one was there except the driver.”

But construction workers said safety was their “number one priority” and stressed that they had an independent safety inspector on site at all times.

TJ Hughes did not respond, although he was repeatedly asked for comments by The Courier.

