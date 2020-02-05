advertisement

The day after the news that Angels are on the verge of hiring another batsman for their stacked lineup, they will also appear to take a pitcher to strengthen their rotation.

Former All-Star Ross Stripling will come to the Angels after several reports with outfield player Joc Pederson in exchange for outfield player Luís Rengifo. It is expected that there will be more perspectives on both sides, including Andy Pages, the outfielder of Dodgers.

Neither team has yet confirmed any details of the trade.

The stripling transitions to an Angels rotation depth chart that includes Shohei Ohtani, Andrew Heaney, Julio Teheran, Dylan Bundy and Griffin Canning. They also have Patrick Sandoval, José Suarez, Jaime Barría, Dillon Peters and Félix Peña, all of whom started for them in 2018. The Angels bring Matt Andriese to the camp as a starter, although he has been relieved in the past two seasons and could be moved back to the metropolitan area.

Many of these pitchers, including stripling, have had injuries recently. This is undoubtedly why the Angels are trying to build as much depth as possible. Ohtani, who is returning from Tommy John’s surgery, is limited to innings and may not even open the season in rotation.

If the angels are to receive stripling, they add a pitcher that has been stuck for parts of four big league seasons.

The 30-year-old Stripling had an ERA of 3.02 over 122 innings in 2018 when he formed the All-Star team.

He’s been a swingman ever since, swinging between Dodger’s rotation and bullpen. In parts of four major league seasons, he recorded a 3.51 ERA over 387 innings with 52 starts and 84 reliefs.

In 212 innings over the past two seasons, Stripling has beaten 9.7 batters per nine innings. He is also exceptionally good at inducing ground balls, which the angels appreciate.

Stripling has been on the injured list three times in the past two seasons, with right toe and lower back inflammation in 2018 and right bicep tendonitis last year. The stripling had been down with the biceps problem for about five weeks last year.

He returned to 14 innings in September, streaked 17 and walked one during that period. He allowed four deserved runs. He just threw an inning in the Dodgers’ five-game division against the Washington Nationals.

The stripling remains under control for three seasons before the free choice is made. He will earn $ 2.1 million through an arbitration agreement in 2020.

