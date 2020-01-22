advertisement

Every weekend, Angels of Action sends backpacks filled with food to nearly 900 preschoolers through grade 12 students. Now the nonprofit is doing something that will provide these kids with little more than food … blankets!

“I think we all take the things we have for granted, whether it’s blankets or hats or gloves or boots and socks,” said Joni Thompson, co-founder and executive director of Angels of Action.

A few years ago, Angels of Action noticed that in addition to food, the approximately 900 students they served lacked another basic need: warmth.

“The cover really gives them a sense of security and it’s something that belongs to them; and no matter where they go, their coverage can go with them, ”says Thompson.

With just a cut, a knot and a tie, they make sure every pupil in Mecosta County has a comfortable blanket to snuggle up to.

“For a blanket, you might be thinking, well it’s just a blanket, some of these kids never had a blanket and so when they get something like that, it’s huge for them,” says Thompson.

Adults at the Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District Transition Center, an educational program for students aged 18 to 26 with special needs, also help.

Ellen Kanitz, special education teacher at MOISD, says, “Most of the time, it revolves around vocational skills and social skills and preparation for the real world, learning to be an adult.”

The group of adults normally fills backpacks with food, now they are learning how to make blankets for children in need.

“What I want them to get out of it is that they can volunteer in their community and anyone can volunteer,” says Kanitz.

Together, the volunteers of Angels of Action the adults of the MOISD program fulfill a mission to help children experiencing food insecurity.

Thompson says, “There is always a need to say if you are volunteering to make a blanket or if you are helping us do something else in our program.”

You can help Angels of Action by making a donation, sponsoring a child or volunteering at one of their events.

