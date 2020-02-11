advertisement

TEMPE, Ariz. – Two days after the Angels collapsed deal for Ross Stripling and Joc Pederson was announced, Billy Eppler gave no indication that these trade talks with the Dodgers had been revived.

“I’m not active at the moment,” said Eppler on Tuesday morning, the day Angels pitcher and catcher were reported for spring training.

advertisement

A week earlier, several reports indicated that the Angels were getting Stripling and Pederson from the Dodgers, a result of the Dodgers getting Mookie Betts and David Price. However, the bed price trade was delayed by medical problems and only ended on Sunday. By then, Angels owner Arte Moreno had closed the deal that would have brought Stripling and Pederson.

Maddon admitted that, like many Angels fans, he had started to strip Stripling and Pederson partly in red uniforms.

“Of course I thought about it,” said Maddon. “I can’t deny that. Of course I did. But I never got around to giving me a phone number so I could make a call and familiarize myself with all the stuff.”

Maddon said Eppler had “met my expectations” by telling him that there were still hurdles before a deal could be closed.

Without this deal, the angels are left with the roster they had a week ago and a rotation that some believe is still short.

“We are open to adding an experienced starter if it fits and it makes sense,” said Eppler. “I don’t think anyone would appreciate it if we included a veteran starter as a victim of performance.”

Eppler said young starters like Patrick Sandoval and José Suarez gave reason to believe that they could develop to strengthen the rotation, especially under the guidance of new pitching trainer Mickey Callaway and bullpen trainer Matt Wise.

“I believe in our group and their ability to make players better,” said Eppler.

LIKEWISE

The Best Shape Of My Life files show that Eppler heard enthusiastic reports about Justin Upton. “I haven’t seen him yet, but a couple of coaches said,” Wait until you see him, “said Eppler.” Sounds like he’s almost a prize winner or something. “Upton comes back from a season in which he had two knee injuries and one toe injury. …

Eppler would not commit to his plans for Jo Adell, who ended up with Triple-A last season. Adell is considered one of the best perspectives in baseball and only Brian Goodwin has between him and the everyday real field job. “I don’t want to define it,” said Eppler. “I want to let it be organic and see how he is when he comes in the door. I look forward to seeing him. ”

The Angels expect some players to miss their first training session due to flu on Wednesday, Eppler said.

advertisement