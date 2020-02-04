advertisement

According to reports, the angels are about to buy outfield player Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to replace the extra infielder Luís Rengifo.

The deal, which was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN and has not yet been confirmed, would give the Angels a powerful field from Mike Trout, Justin Upton, and Pederson. Brian Goodwin would be the fourth outfielder, with top prospect Jo Adell on the starting blocks.

The Dodgers were moving Pederson just as they were closing a reported deal to get Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston into a three-team deal with Minnesota.

Pederson, 27, hit 0.249 last season with 36 homers and 0.876 OPS. Pederson is a left-hander and has one year until he has a free hand. In his final year of arbitration, he will earn either $ 9.5 million or $ 7.75 million. A hearing is scheduled for this month.

The angels had probably used Goodwin as their everyday real field player until Adell is done. Goodwin scored 17 homers in 2019 with an OPS from 0.796 to 0.262.

Rengifo became dispensable when the Angels signed Anthony Rendon, causing David Fletcher, Tommy La Stella and Rengifo to fight for time on the second base. La Stella could also play a first base.

The 22-year-old Rengifo scored a .238 with a .685 OPS in 108 games in his rookie season.

