The Angels picked up right-handed Matt Andriese from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and swapped him out for right-handed Jeremy Beasey.

Although Andriese has largely thrown out of the bullpen in the last two seasons, he will come to the camp as a starter, according to general manager Billy Eppler. Andriese has options so that he could be part of the club’s depth of rotation, which oscillates between Triple-A and the majors.

30-year-old Andriese scored 4.71 ERA in 70: 2/3 innings last season with the Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays. With 79 points, he achieved a career-best ratio of 10.1 elimination competitions per nine innings.

Andriese has been a long-lived Big League player with an average of 78 innings per season for the past three seasons. During this time, the Rays were often used by Andriese as an opener.

Andriese was last there as a traditional starter in 2017 when he had a 4.66 ERA in 17 starts.

Andriese will earn $ 1.395 million in 2020 and will only be eligible for a free agency after the 2022 season.

24-year-old Beasley was the Angels’ choice in round 30 in 2017. In 2019 he achieved an ERA of 4.49, which divided his time between Double-A and Triple-A. Beasley was the opening winner of the Aaron Cox Award, which the Angels launched to honor their former potential customer, who died in 2018. Cox was Mike Trout’s brother-in-law.

