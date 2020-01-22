advertisement

Angelo Mathews achieved a brilliant international double century on the fourth day of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club to give Sri Lanka a healthy lead.

Mathews spent 10 hours at the top to achieve an undefeated 200 with the support of Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella. Both made 63 in 515-9 of the tourist.

Sri Lanka will be back on the starting line on the last day, trying to move quickly with the ball after Zimbabwe had reached the stumps at 30 without defeat and was 127 points behind.

GAME SCORECARD

Mathews had been waiting since December 2018 to hit three numbers in the longest format, but his 10th century of testing was on the penultimate day after Sri Lanka’s resumption on 295/4.

Dhananjaya had a sixth half-century test when he graduated from a single after being hit on the glove by Donald Tiripano, but a fifth wicket stand of 98 ended when he centered Victor Nyauchi (3-69) on Prince Masvaure started.

This was the only wicket that failed in the morning, and Zimbabwean bowlers were more frustrated after lunch when Wickedkeeper Regis Chakabva’s Mathews dropped 108 and Dickwella extended the lead.

Dickwella was knocked down by Sean Ervine on the 45th and only crossed three boundaries in his 15th test half century before being sent to the trap by Sikandar Raza with a score of 126.

Raza (3-62) saw the backs of Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya in consecutive deliveries, but Mathews became the first man in Sri Lanka in five years to score a two hundred point test.

The dismissal of Kasun Rajitha prompted Dimuth Karunaratne to explain, but Sri Lanka could not end the day at a high level when Masvaure and Brian Mudzinganyama carried out Zimbabwe intact until the end.

