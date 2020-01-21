advertisement

Half a century from Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis brought Sri Lanka to the top in the first test, and Zimbabwe’s debutant Kevin Kasuza suffered a violent blow to the head on the third day at Harare Sports Club.

Kusal was 80 and Mathews was undefeated at 92 when the tourist closed at 295-4 to answer Zimbabwe’s 358.

Victor Nyauchi (2-38) claimed his first two international gates, but it was not a memorable day for another man to bow in Zimbabwe.

advertisement

Kasuza was hit by pulling Kusal on the helmet and suffered a soft tissue injury to the skull. However, the batsman’s concussion test was negative and a CT scan ruled out internal damage.

Dimuth Karunaratne (37) was caught by Ainsley Ndlovu in Midwicket off Nyauchi. This was the only crash in a morning session that ended in a 124-2 draw against Sri Lanka.

Kusal submitted an 11th test half a century ago before sending Sikandar Raza for three consecutive fours while Mathews snuck in at the other end.

Nyauchi had Kusal caught by Brendan Taylor’s first slip to finish 92 on the third wicket, and Sri Lanka was 227-4 when Dinesh Chandimal was caught and bowled by Sean Williams.

However, it was not possible to get Mathews out of the way, and the former captain was rewarded for his patience with a sixth test after hitting Ndlovu on Midwicket six times before hurling Williams over the rope.

Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 not eliminated) had bet 68 on the sixth wicket to put Sri Lanka in a promising position when stumps were pulled.

advertisement