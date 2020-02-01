advertisement

Left-back Angelino from Manchester City was loaned to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been limited to just four Premier League starts since joining City in July after a season at Eredivisie’s PSV.

Since the 1: 2 loss to Manchester United on December 7th, he has not been represented in the league at all. Since then he has been restricted to three cup appearances.

Leipzig confirmed on Friday that the defender will spend the rest of 2019-20 at the Red Bull Arena, and it has been reported that he has the option to make the move permanent for € 30 million.

Angelino originally came to the City Academy in 2013 and was responsible for loans to New York City, Girona, Real Mallorca and NAC Breda during his first years at the club.

Leipzig is one point ahead of FC Bayern Munich at the Bundesliga summit and has already brought Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb this month.

30-year-old midfielder Stefan Ilsanker and Matheus Cunha left Leipzig on the cut-off date.

Ilsanker moved to Eintracht Frankfurt for two and a half years and Cunha signed a long-term contract with Hertha Berlin.

