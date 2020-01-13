advertisement

The mood in Hollywood is still so tense! Rumor has it that Angelina Jolie couldn’t bear to see Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston again.

Surprising but true! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston became friends despite their tumultuous divorce in 2005. Remember, the actor was unfaithful to the actress. At the time, he fell in love with Angelina Jolie, who was his co-star for the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, But all of that is now a thing of the past. Now the star of friends don’t hesitate to invite your ex-husband to their parties. They recently met again during the Golden Globes 2020. A reunion that delighted her many fans, unlike Angelina Jolie, who couldn’t stand seeing her as an accomplice again.

According to a source in globe, Angelina Jolie would be tired of knowing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston well: “She hates the fact that they are new friends. She also hears rumors that her relationship is on the verge of flirting and that she is getting angry, ” Statements with tweezers! And the star of maliciously seems to have turned the page more since she divorced Brad Pitt and the feeling seems reciprocal.

