Angelina Jolie is shaken in a good moment after a few years with her separation from Brad Pittwho is related to her predecessor again Jennifer Aniston, The American actress seems to be on the trail and her fame too.

Indeed, Angelina Jolie’s searches on the Internet have increased in recent months and appear to be increasing in the coming years. And that’s it Jon Voigt Daughter is back in fashion in the United States.

It’s so much that her fans recover photos of him when she was young and make her viral. The last was an inn with no clothes on a bed, where Angelina Jolie is most impressive. The photo took little time to travel the world.

In Ethiopia

Angelina Jolie started the year with a more active image, which the actress has experienced a lot in recent years. So she traveled to Ethiopia, the birthplace of her first daughter Zahara,

In the African country, she met the first president in the country’s history, Sahle-Work Zewdewith whom she talked about education, history and culture of the country where Angelina Jolie was seen with all her children.

Hypocrite?

While Angelina Jolie is showing her best face to the world, she has been denounced by one of her house employees, Antoinette Abbamonte, who believes the actress humiliated her when she worked for her.

Abbamonte, who had worked for Jolie for three years to teach her children sign language, hit the actress: “She treated me like a second-class citizen while showing herself to be a good person to the world,” Jolie would have asked often when she could hear the music even though she knew Abbamonte was deaf, which humiliated the worker.

