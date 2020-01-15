advertisement

Angelina Jolie anyone who is no longer the young actress who took her first steps on the big screen and let go of everyone with an incomprehensible beauty will not lose her essence. A photo with nothing at sea was the reason for looks and comments on social networks. The actress does not allow the difficult phases she is going through to enjoy the present and the future to the fullest.

You can see the Californian bathing on the snapshot, but without a bikini or swimsuit, a dress that becomes translucent with water is the only thing that covers it.

They are very well overcome for 44 years if we analyze all the health and emotional problems they have been through. Of course, being one of the highest income actresses per year was a big help.

Genetics played a good pass and this has become more noticeable over time. Followers ask him to play with a rhythm of films from the past again, but dedication to her family and many charities around the world can delay her staging.

Angelina suffered from her parents’ problems in her childhood and that endangered her life. She tells how everything was at 13: «I didn’t like anyone who touched me, I couldn’t feel anything, couldn’t sleep. So it was my only way to cut myself with knives and feel the pain to feel alive. It was therapeutic ».

Angelina Jolie From that moment on, when she found the relief for this misfortune with her children, she changed her perception of evil: «Now that I am a mother, I can no longer afford to go to the place of self-destruction, addiction or of madness that I had before Go anytime something went wrong. So I stopped. When my world breaks down or I feel depressed, I stand up and smile.

This dark past serves to honor the great star that it is today. Will she appear again as an actress soon?

