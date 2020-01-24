advertisement

One of the main goals of the series is to promote global media literacy, especially among children.

Angelina Jolie has partnered with the BBC to produce a weekly program for children aged seven to twelve entitled “BBC My World” (Via Variety). One of the main goals of the ten-episode series is global advertising media literacy among children. According to a study commissioned by the BBC, children aged seven years are aware of the news and sign up for social media accounts at the age of 12. The program aims to capture children between the ages of seven and twelve and teach them the importance of questioning their consumption and developing critical thinking skills.

“There has never been a time when it was more important to provide the next generation with objective, impartial news and factual explanations about the events and issues that shape our world,” said Jolie in a statement. “Children are exposed to many opinions today, but not necessarily information that is based on facts and is reliable.”

Jamie Angus, director of BBC World Service, added: “No parent can completely isolate their child from fake news. However, we can give children the tools to differentiate the real from the wrong and encourage them to develop critical thinking – and ask ourselves: Who produced the video and why? Are you a reputable organization? Do they only tell one side of the story? Is there a different view? “

The BBC cites a 2017 U.S. Sense Media poll in which 69 percent of 10-18 year olds agreed that the news media has no idea what tweens and teenagers really do. In addition, 74 percent believe that the media should show more people their age than adults talk about it.

The same survey found that 45 percent of tweens were scared.

The weekly half-hour broadcast is broadcast on BBC World News, the BBC’s most watched broadcaster, every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. It will include additional digital and broadcast elements, including learning segments and lesson plans, that will be made available through Microsoft Education.

The program starts with an English language version, but the BBC will share the content with 42 different language services and also make it available on its YouTube channel.

“As a mother, I am very pleased that the BBC World Service is taking this step,” said Jolie. “It is also important to me that the project is global and helps young people in different countries to network with each other and to know and understand the news better on an international level.”

