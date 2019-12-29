advertisement

One of the most photographed, commented, tracked and accepted couples of this millennium was undoubtedly that of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

So if the actor ended his relationship with one of the most beautiful women in the world over 15 years ago to start his affair with Angelina Jolie. A thousand hearts broke.

15 years later with a single Brad and a divorced Jennifer. Speculation began to know that the actor had attended Anniston’s 50-year-old party.

Although it was now known that the actor took part in the Christmas party that the former friends offered at home. And not only that, when all the guests went to his house, Pitt was still with his ex … But why?

A source near the actors revealed to the HollywoodLife.com portal: “They faked (Jennifer and Brad ) their bond and friendship have been fueled much more than in recent years. They have recognized what is important in life and that they share a lot of love for one another. It is very nice for both of us to have this kind of friendship. “

“They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone to support them, especially in Hollywood, where trust and real friends are minimal,” he told the media about this atypical behavior by Angelina Jolies Ex,

Many believe that this does not go beyond a nice friendship the Oscar winner stayed to talk to his friend, as they did not so long ago. Many others believe that it really is because where there was fire, ashes remain.

