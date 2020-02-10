advertisement

Germany’s center-right union (CDU) is looking for a new leadership after only 14 months when Angela Merkel’s successor announced her resignation on Monday.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced her decision on Monday to the party’s Steering Committee, in growing doubt as to whether she was authorized to hold her party together or to win the federal election next year.

She remains in office until the summer and starts looking for a candidate who holds the keys to Dr. Chancellor’s Office. Merkel should inherit when she resigns in autumn 2021.

Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer – known to everyone in Berlin as AKK – was elected in December 2018, but has proven to be an unfortunate leader. Even supporters admitted that it was difficult to sell to voters.

The conservative Catholic from southwestern Saarbrücken made waves at the national level for the first time in 2015 by suggesting that marriage equality could open the door to incestuous or polygamous marriages. In office, she caused a sensation in last year’s European elections when she questioned media freedom in a dispute with a CDU critic from YouTuber.

Her time as chairperson was marked by a series of regional election disasters. Nevertheless, and because she had converted the CDU full-time for the post-Merkel period, Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer surprised political Berlin last July when she became Minister of Defense.

It has signaled its desire to maintain this portfolio while it is launching a process to select a new CDU leader. This process of searching for souls will probably bring Germany to a political standstill for the coming months, two years after the last months-long leadership competition of the CDU.

The past year was politically sluggish in Berlin because the SPD, the CDU’s major coalition partner, is embarking on a similar journey of self-discovery that continues under a new leadership duo.

In view of the aftershocks of last week’s events in eastern Thuringia, the CDU’s reinvention process is likely to be even more difficult. The local CDU party opposed Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer and disregarded party rules by voting together with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) for the election of a new prime minister from the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

The result triggered an earthquake in German politics, which destroyed the taboos of the post-war period and increased the pressure on the CDU to define its profile in the post-Merkel period. That cost the Thuringian CDU chief and now Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer’s position.

The CDU has always been proud of its unity, but in the past two rival camps have grown up in the party – and Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer has been a powerless spectator. A more pragmatic camp, closer to the Fiihrer, insists that the party follow Dr. Merkel continues to maximize the CDU’s share of the vote.

An emerging conservative camp that under Dr. Merkel is neglected, believes that the party must switch to the right to survive. The head of this camp is Friedrich Merz, a Merkel rival who has been in a holding position around Berlin since losing leadership to Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer in December 2018.

He should now be on a question that both Dr. Merkel, as well as Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer, avoided moving and forcing a discussion, but now being put on the agenda by the election of Thuringia: How does the CDU define itself compared to other political parties?

At the party congress in 2018, at which Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer was elected chairman, the CDU delegates supported an application that the party should remain equally far from both the AfD and the Left Party, the successors of the ruling GDR party ,

The resulting political dilemma, however, is evident in Thuringia, which has been governed by a stable triple coalition with the SPD and the Greens over the past five years and led by a pragmatic leader of the Left Party.

For many local CDU personalities in Thuringia, it was the lesser evil to join forces with the AfD to prevent another left-wing coalition.

The opposite is the case elsewhere in the country. Almost a week later there is still horror and anger over the local CDU’s alliance with the AfD and its leader Björn Höcke, whom the courts said he could be described as a fascist.

Above all, the early departure of Mrs. Kramp-Karrenbauer is a humiliation for Dr. Merkel. She promoted the AKK as CDU general secretary and secured her party leadership as the Chancellor’s final political coup. This coup went wrong and showed that Dr. Merkel has been in power with her greatest political opponent, Friedrich Merz, in recent months. The two were once close allies, but have been enemies since Dr. Merkel dismissed him in 2002 as CDU general secretary.

What is already clear is that the new European term in Brussels is likely to come to a standstill thanks to domestic politics in Europe’s largest member state. Just as Ireland’s election results have forced other parties to rethink their policy towards Sinn Féin, the major German parties are now forced to redefine their voters’ expectations, their place in the political landscape, and their approach to the growing political fringes.

