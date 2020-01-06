advertisement

The 16-year-old girl was surprised by her unique beauty

Angela Aguilar Every day is more mature and even a little distant from the picture with which she became known. Well, the singer’s daughter Pepe Aguilar 2020 starts very coquettish, with more fun and casual look.

This was demonstrated in their last one Instagram Posts on which, apart from the mini-waist, the smile and the lips, which she already paints in red, stand out.

In 2020, to establish herself as one of the leading youth characters, Angela paints far from the Mexican regional style to focus more on pop. At the age of 16, the singer already had more than two and a half million followers on this social network.

