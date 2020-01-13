advertisement

From time to time, English football fans and media representatives decide to circumcise one of their players. Sometimes for good reason, sometimes the hype gets so out of hand that it’s weird.

The current taste of the month is Jack Grealish, who used to belong to this community. The Aston Villa man has been in a rich shape lately and has produced some wonderful accounts. With his team that fights at the bottom of the table, he quickly plays his way out of the club.

There is no doubt about his talent. Grealish is an excellent football player, tech savvy and able to create a moment of magic.

advertisement

Nonetheless, part of the praise he received was unsurprisingly exaggerated. One such example is what Andy Gray said, someone who was never really known for his measured or considered opinions on football.

At beIN SPORTS last weekend, he raved about the player and talked about him in a way that is usually reserved for the best players in the sport.

He claimed that Grealish would improve each of the six major clubs in England, and would even say that he is better than any of the midfielders currently on Liverpool’s books.

His friend Richard Keys suspected that this was an undeniable fact.

Andy Gray: “Jack Grealish is better than any other Liverpool midfielder.” (Leg) #avfc pic.twitter.com/gl50C3ybuV

– villareport (@villareport) January 13, 2020

Gray: If I were one of the top 6 coaches and included Liverpool, he would improve the team. I’ll tell you.

I think he’s better than any other Liverpool midfielder.

Key: If you think about it in terms of individual talent, it’s him.

Peter Reid quickly recognized what he was getting into by agreeing to sit on a TV show between the two and pushed the idea back.

He reminded her that there is more than one type of midfielder, and to claim that he is better than any other player in Liverpool is pushing the boat a bit too far.

After all, this is a player who is 24 years old and has not yet earned an English national team cap in the senior team. He didn’t even have a squad under Gareth Southgate. Compare that to the Liverpool team experience and you can see where there could be a problem.

Georgino Wijnaldum was nominated for the Ballon d’Or last year, Jordan Henderson has been Liverpool captain for almost five years and has played 55 caps for his country. Fabinho is considered one of the best midfielders in the world. The list goes on.

Despite these seemingly obvious comparisons, Gray doubled:

I think he’s better than Keita, I think he’s better than Wijnaldum. I do. In my opinion he is better than her.

I think he would get to town side …

When you watch someone on a soccer field and they have a soccer ball at their feet, special players stand out. He could make mistakes, but he’s still learning.

Sometimes the ball is almost a part of its body, it moves wonderfully with it. He has a goal in himself, he creates things for other players.

He also suggested that he was worth far more than the £ 80m Manchester United spent to sign Harry Maguire. Perhaps you should see if he can join England’s squad before concluding that he’s one of the best players in world football.

SEE ALSO: Quiz: Name each Irish player Roy Keane signed for Sunderland & Ipswich

advertisement