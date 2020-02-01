advertisement

He was the longest serving member of Gang of Fours.

Andy Gill, founding member and guitarist of the band Gang Of Four, died at the age of 64.

The band announced the news that the 64-year-old had died in a statement on Saturday.

No cause of death was mentioned, but the guitarist had spent some time in hospital after the band tour in November.

Gill was born in Manchester in 1956 and founded the Gang of Four in Leeds in 1976. They created sounds that influenced Nirvana and Fugazi, among others.

He was Gang of Four’s longest-serving member – the only one that went on from the beginning to the present day – and he was the co-producer or producer of the band’s entire discography.

The band’s statement is complete below:

It is so difficult for us to write, but our great friend and chief leader died today.

Andy’s last tour in November was the only way he would ever really say goodbye. with a stratocaster around his neck that screeched before feedback and deafened the first row.

His uncompromising artistic vision and dedication to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming album while planning the next tour from his hospital bed.

But for us he was our friend – and we will remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, crazy stories, and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He was just such a genius.

It was one of the best ever made. His influence on guitar music and the creative process has inspired us as much as anyone who has worked by his side and heard his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go and give them a spin for him …

I love you, buddy.

John, Thomas and Tobias

GROUP OF FOUR

Andy Gill. pic.twitter.com/DHNCz5lAe6

– GANG OF FOUR (@ gangof4official) February 1, 2020

