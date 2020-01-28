advertisement

The clock is ticking. This afternoon, Andy Farrell will name his first Irish lineup as head coach when he selects the 15 players who will face Scotland in the Six Nations this Saturday. Farrell will announce his team from the Irish training base in Portgual, where our own Gerry Thornley is present and waiting. The team announcement is expected around 2 p.m. and we will have a complete response and analysis. In the meantime, however, you can read our rugby correspondent’s predicted team, in which He expects Caelan Doris to be one of the new faces, While Matheiu Raynal will be responsible for Ireland’s opening game against Scotland this weekend, Gavin Cummiskey looks at the men in black Who will be responsible for Ireland’s five games?,

It continues and the school rugby season has started. Gerry Thornley is dealing with one of the most remarkable stories this year – That of the non-paying Temple Carrig school, which passed St. Andrew’s and Pres Bray on Thursday to clash with defending champion St. Michael’s. The school was only founded in 2014 and this is its first graduation cycle. “The encounter with St. Michaels is comparable to Uruguay, who contested the All Blacks in the World Cup, or Brentford, who qualified for the Champions League in terms of lineage, budget, equipment and player pool and are undecided against Real Madrid,” he said writes. We have a lot of rugby coverage for you this morning and that doesn’t end here, as former IRFU referee chief Owen Doyle wrote in his column this morning The breakdown of law and order in rugby must stop, “The code doesn’t seem to be read or understood as completely as before. The referees’ knowledge of the law does not seem to be extensive, ”he writes.

