advertisement

With all the speculation about how Andy Farrell will fare in his first job as head coach, it’s interesting to hear that the man himself is as curious as everything will develop like everyone else.

So when you ask him what excited him the most, Farrell’s first answer is: “Evolve. Yes, it gets better, the learning, the ups and downs. I’m excited about all of this because that’s the journey, isn’t it? It’s the exciting part for me not knowing where we’re going, where the end point is, and how we deal with it on the way. “

In many ways it is a matter of course to take on the job. Moving to Ireland with his wife Colleen (née O’Loughlin) was much easier than moving south from his home town of Wigan. Both he and Colleen have third and fourth generation roots in Dublin and he described it more as moving home.

advertisement

Just as it turns out that he always wanted to be head coach. The stations as assistant to the Lions (twice), in England and Ireland were a stepping stone to the head coach and gave him so much inside information about the Irish system and its players like nowhere else.

A contingent of 14 Irish players encountered him for the first time in 2013 on the Lions tour to Australia. He is gracious and easy going, but with his booming voice and clear messages he was compared to Paul O’Connell for his voice in the camp. None of this will change.

“I can only be myself,” he told some Irish press corps during the week. “I want to be open with you and the players. I’m not smart enough to lie to myself. I want to be honest and open. I can only be myself. As for the way I manage this appearance, I’ve been most of my life in professional sports since I was 16.

“I’ve always wanted to be a coach, no matter what code. I had some incredible experiences along the way. Some fantastic, innovative coaches. Some brilliant managers, etc., and I keep all that in stock.

Being a head coach was also a matter of course for someone who was appointed captain of the rugby league of Wigan and England at the age of 21.

“I always wanted to be a coach, probably when I was captain when I was young, because I knew that my difference would have been to get the team going.” So I’ve always written things down to talk about coaching since I was 19, so I always wanted to get to that point.

“That’s the first thing, but if you put everything together from all these coaches you had and I’ve had a lot of time over time. You also have to put your own Andy Farrell stamp on it, and that’s my personality, and that’s me. That’s how I see things developing, and that’s exactly what I want to see. I want to be myself – I want to be 100 percent myself. “

Contrary to popular belief, Farrell has never been a rugby league coach. Farrell’s coach switched to Union before his 30th birthday as a player, first with Saracens and then with England. He has been the Saracens Skills Coach since 2010.

He has worked with Lancaster, Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt as well as Simon Easterby and the newly appointed Backs coach Mike Catt and will not be shy about speaking to them or others.

“I would spend my time talking to as many people as possible, not just in coaching – in business and in life. People I meet in the gym and try to draw my conclusions from them. Every book I would read, every podcast I would have. It’s about learning for this job and getting better. I was 28 when I came out of the rugby league and I had a long career of 16 years. I’m almost 45 now, you know? ”

He considers himself privileged that his son Owen, who was born at 16, was able to see his career, although he ironically never trained him or his other son Gabriel, whom he leaves to his coaches.

“My boy, Gabriel, who is eight years old, is in the Old Belvedere and I only stand on the sidelines and the parents train there. They keep looking at me and I just laugh. I enjoy watching parents do it like them get stuck. I would never interfere. If someone asks me for advice I would be happy to give it but I don’t want to be a parent who bothers from the sidelines. “

His respect and admiration for Schmidt are unbroken.

“I will speak to as many people as possible all the time and if you have Ireland’s most successful coach on the doorstep … Joe is a friend of mine and someone I admired from afar when I was working against him before. I always wanted to spend time with him and I was privileged to do that and work with him. He is literally 10 minutes from the office. At the same time, I also make sure that I am my own person. “

Unlike Schmidt, Farrell will not have an autumn series with which to implement his ideas, but will immediately take part in a six-nation championship.

“Well, this is international rugby, we all know that before we prepare for the gig. You have to deal with these cards and you can make the most of them. That has to be in your planning.

“I think the key for us is, yes, we want to evolve and add to our game, as everyone would do every season anyway. But we have to make sure that we take these steps without moving too quickly and ultimately not standing for anything. Just add and we hope we get a good answer. “

advertisement