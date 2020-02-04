advertisement

While Android and PC enthusiasts often talk negatively about the dangers of being stuck in Apple’s ecosystem, the close integration between Apple’s various products and services only serves to improve the overall user experience. For example, if you can seamlessly send text from your Mac or easily transfer large files via AirDrop, these are just two examples of how life within the Apple ecosystem can make your life a lot easier.

Another example is the ability to make and receive calls directly from your Mac. Originally introduced in 2014 when Apple OS X introduced Yosemite and iOS 8, Mac users had long been able to make phone calls directly from their computers. It may not sound like a big deal, but it is certainly something that you appreciate when you first benefit from it.

If you are now a fan of Windows and Android, the good news is that many of the features of iOS and Mac are slowly finding their way to the dark side. The upcoming Galaxy S20 includes, for example, a new AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share.

advertisement

As another example, the ability for Android users to make and receive calls from their Windows 10 computer was recently introduced via a new update. Although the ability to receive calls through the “Your Phone” desktop app was previously available for certain Samsung devices, the new update introduces compatibility for any Android device with Android 7.0 Nougat or higher.

The update seems to be rolling out slowly but surely, so you may have to wait a few days before you can take advantage of it.

AndroidPolice comments:

For all this to work, you probably need the Your Phone Companion app from the Play Store on the phone. On the PC side, you need the matching desktop app for your phone to complete the connection.

It’s a bit more involved than what you’ll find on the Mac / iOS side of the comparison, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

Image source: MarinaMonroe

Yoni Heisler, a lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast, has been writing about Apple and the technical industry in general for more than 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. Yoni does not write about the latest events with Apple and likes to catch Improv shows in Chicago, play football and cultivate new TV show addictions, of which The Walking Dead and Broad City are the latest examples.

.

advertisement