advertisement

Andrey Rublev won the first ATP Tour title in 2020 when he defeated Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in the Qatar Open final.

The 20-year-old Moutet defeated Milos Raonic in the second round and won three sets against Fernando Verdasco and Stan Wawrinka on Friday to reach his first final at this level.

Defeating Rublev – the runner-up in 2018 – proved too challenging. The promising 22-year-old started his season and won a third ATP Tour title in his career, which will send him to the European Championship Top 20 for the first time.

advertisement

Read: Serbia, Spain book Djokovic-Nadal ATP Cup final

Rublev didn’t drop a set during the tournament and after a 6-1 lead in the second set against Moutet, he didn’t seem to miss the cup.

“It is great. I have no words at the moment. I am always very happy to play here and win a title here. It is a great start to the season and I hope I can stay at the same level.” “Rublev said in his interview in court.

“There’s still a lot to do, but I’m happy to be a top 20 player. I still have a lot of room for improvement and I want to do my best to see what happens.”

advertisement