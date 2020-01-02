advertisement

Thick smog envelops Mallacoota with evacuations beginning

The smoky conditions in Mallacoota, Victoria, prevented local rescue of some stranded tourists and residents by plane, on January 2, according to local media. HMAS Choules, a naval ship docked in front of Mallacoota, was supposed to evacuate some of the 4,000 people trapped by the deadly east of Gippsland bushfire. Due to the low tide, the military ship is said to have been about a mile from Bastion Point in Mallacoota. Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said that evacuation plans for Mallacoota were ongoing and emergency services were preparing to take people to HMAS Choules on the morning of January 3rd. Andrews said at a press conference late Thursday evening, “If you can go, you have to go.” George Mills, who is on vacation in Mallacoota, said: “Insane smoke today, very uncomfortable. Although I would like to end my vacation, I look forward to going outdoors. “Credit: George Mills via Storyful

