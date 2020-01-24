advertisement

January 24, 2020 against Johnna Crider

In his latest campaign ad, Andrew Yang, who is applying for the Democratic nomination for the President of the United States, drives a Tesla Model X. In a video entitled “Right Now,” Yang is sending Model X around talking about why we need someone with the experience to meet the economic challenges of our time – something he has had since building a non-profit that has created thousands of jobs.

According to Yang, the biggest reason is that Trump won in 2016 because we have lost millions of jobs through automation and a transforming economy. As Yang says, “If you don’t think automation and a transforming economy will cost jobs, think about it again because it’s happening now.” He then shows Tesla Autopilot. The message in this advertisement is clear: autonomy does not disappear and we must adapt to this changing economy. “Andrew Yang can help with that” is the message I noticed in his advertisement.

His ad, unlike other political ads attacking the opposing candidates, does not personally attack Trump, but points out that Trump is a result of our failing economy and that, although we have a problem, he has a solution. And part of that solution is his belief in Tesla – as evidenced by a political ad that will appear on millions of TVs across the country and on social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube.

Some say we should not combine politics with cleantech, but the truth is that they need each other. Politics is only part of our lives here in America, and to develop and support cleantech, it needs political allies – such as Andrew Yang. If he were to become president, there is hope not only for an open embrace of cleantech industries, but perhaps also for jobs.

