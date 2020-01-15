advertisement

After years of Elizabeth May saying she would never run out of Nova Scotia, the Green Party Leader packed her bags and moved to Vancouver Island. The Green Party apparatus, in those days consisting of hippies and homeopaths, firmly believed that the island would be the epicenter where a “green wave” would be triggered; the error line on where their leader would change Canada forever.

Pundits gladly bought into these prophecies. And so, for the next eleven years, the Canadian public succumbed to shaky, bizarre commentaries of May and May. That wave never materialized, and now in 2019, May has resigned as leader of the Green Party with the hope (God save us) of becoming the speaker. In retrospect, it is perfectly clear why the climate that Christ never gave up on these expectations.

I really really hope @AndrewScheer does not support Elizabeth May’s bloody desire to become a speaker. — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) November 4, 2019

This is made clear through a brief look at Green’s results. In 2008, for example, the Green party failed to win a single seat despite winning the majority of the popular vote. Or take 2011, where Green’s vote was cut in half, though this time the compost cruiser managed to win its seat. The only “breakthrough” that ever happened was in 2019 – for the first time ever, a Green MP was elected east of the Rockies, 13 years after May became its first.

May, of course, celebrated the results of the 2019 election in the style of Justin Trudeau: jubilant and completely absent in any circumstances. The other Green MPs were fresh reflectors. For example, Jennica Atwin told the Post Millennial that she “was surprised more than anything, I thought there were some guaranteed moves … it would be nice to have a larger group.”

Some point to Green’s results as a symbol of May’s bold determination. However, it is far more grounded in revealing that rather excessive cliche about madness: “trying the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.” At least, it is evidence of party stagnation.

The failure of May is particularly shocking when considering the background of the 2019 election. Hundreds of thousands of Canadians had marched on the streets of our cities to demand better environmental policy, and Greta Thunberg received deafening and utterly unscrupulous coverage. Even in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 30 percent of respondents stated that the environment was their top priority in the election.

In an era like this, it is remarkable that the May Green Party failed to convert any significant number of these people into Green voters. May has naturally taken responsibility for this, pointing the finger at our “unfair” election system. But surely, in one of the most environmentally conscious places on the planet, the Green Party leader should have reached more than three elected candidates.

The failure of the Green Party to capitalize on this lies at the foot of their leader. May will believe us that it is the post of the past that stunts Green’s development, but it is difficult to blame the electoral system for outright public refusal to accept the Greens as a serious party.

Much of this stems from May’s willingness to accept candidates everywhere across the dangerous spectrum to avoid. Take for example her enthusiasm for allowing a Holocaust denier to run twice for the holidays. Not one to be reconciled, in 2019, May allowed a Quebecois singular candidate to join the rank and file.

May’s anger has also contributed to their reputation of cheating. «Fighting wifi and filing 9/11 petitions for the House of Commons are not the way to try before the Canadian public.

However, it is necessary to acknowledge that May contributed to building the environmental movement in Canada. Although, it has become extremely clear that the Greens would never be cemented as a viable alternative as long as May was in the lead.

