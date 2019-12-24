advertisement

24 December 2019 Steve Hanley

Andrew Romanoff was a member of the Colorado House of Representatives from 2001 to 2009. At the beginning of 2005, he was the leader of the House and acted as a speaker during those years. He is now a candidate for the Senate seat currently held by Cory Gardner, a republican. Also running for that seat is the former governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper.

advertisement

The Romanoff campaign positions him as a traditional democrat – someone who tackles social issues rather than hiding in the wardrobe to read the results of the survey. He is running a rock ’em, sock’em campaign that promotes the Green New Deal, health care for everyone and a fierce, relentless focus on climate change and renewable energy.

Last week, Romanoff unveiled a campaign ad trying to defend voters that climate change is real, it will deeply harm the citizens of Colorado, the United States and the world, and that needs to be addressed immediately. The time to talk is over. The time for action has arrived, is the message of the advertisement.

The place is not pretty. It starts with a dystopian image of what life could be like if the pace of climate change is not substantially slowed down. Many will find the advertisement too harsh, too controversial, too infectious. But as the world falls deeper into droughts, violent fires and more powerful storms, the harsh tone may be just what is needed to shock people out of their comfort zone and force them to notice what is happening outside their windows in the world. Please take a moment to view the advertisement before we continue.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eyJevf-Blg [/ embed]

Are you shocked? That should be you. This is hard to watch. But it certainly evokes a strong emotional response, and that is exactly what Andrew Romanoff hopes for. Based on the response the advertisement received – both negative and positive – Romanoff seems to have received good value for the money spent by his campaign to put it together.

Romanoff is not only going toe-to-toe with the incumbent, he is also defeating a challenge from Hickenlooper, who, despite being a democrat, equates the Green New Deal with the worst abuse of Josef Stalin. Nothing is centrist about that position.

On his website, Romanoff is very similar to many regular CleanTechnica readers while talking about the urgency of tackling climate change. He also favors many progressive positions, such as the withdrawal of Citizens United and the dilution of the power of special interests, particularly the fossil fuel industry.

“We deserve leaders who are willing to defy the president – and even their own party – whenever their conscience asks. Leaders who will put our lives first. “Wouldn’t that be a welcome change? His words are in line with those of a book that John F. Kennedy wrote in 1956 about 6 political leaders who defied their own party to promote the best interests of society. Don’t we need people who want to do the same today?

Some of his positions strike Romanoff close to home. “I will fight for a comprehensive immigration reform, including a path to citizenship. For me, this fight is personal; I would not be in America if our nation had not opened its doors to my mother and all four of my grandparents.”

“Just like my career, my campaign is based on the people of Colorado. I know firsthand what women and men of goodwill can achieve when they are united by a common goal. That is reason enough to fight again. “

If you live in Colorado, this may also be reason enough to consider voting for Andrew Romanoff in November.

Hat tip for Dan Allard.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement