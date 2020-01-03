advertisement

Andrew Phung’s Twitter feed is an oasis of positivity. This is rare on social media, of course. But it should also not be surprising to anyone familiar with the actor’s comedy, the happy-go-lucky character he plays in the CBC convenience series or just his personality in general.

So when Phung read something that concerns him about attitudes towards Alberta’s teachers on social media earlier this week, he politely responded with a tweet suggesting it was “discouraging”. He then went on to write nearly a dozen posts dedicated to teachers who had an influence on him as he grew up in Calgary northeast. There are lessons from his garden Mrs Dawes, who held her hand on his first terrifying field trip. Mrs. Callahan introduced her in the original Star Wars trilogy in Grade 3. Mr. Fisher shared a love of David Letterman and allowed Phung to host a “talk show” in Grade 6. The high school homeroom teacher Mrs. Pezzente recognized the potential in “funny kids” and encouraged him to “aim high” in all areas of his life. Phung concludes the series of tweets with a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Tamara Sharpe, who is also a teacher His fans were soon following suit by posting their tribute to the teachers.

“I wanted to illuminate a spotlight and bring a reminder to the teachers that made me who I am and taught me the values ​​I carry with me today,” says Phung. “I love Calgary. I really feel excited when I get back. When I get off the WestJet plane and smell the air, I’m like I’m at home.” When it all happened, when the show broke down and I was getting more recognition, I told myself that I want to always be someone that value comes from. Calgary will always be a part of my narrative. “

Phung has often pointed out that the corner “kids from northeast of Calgary”. But he seems even more eager to pay tribute to Cowtown these days, perhaps with no other reason to fight fraud. He resisted the temptation of Toronto for three years after winning the role of Kimchee Grimmer in Kim’s Convenience, but finally decided to make the move to Big Smoke just over a year ago with his wife and two sons, who now are at the age of five and two. He is determined to decide that Toronto has his new family home. This Christmas, both his parents and mother-in-law flew east to help “Toronto roots” for his sons. But that doesn’t change the fact that he’s still that kid from Calgary in the Northeast. He’s still a guy to attend events here. He is still the master improviser who began breaking the boards as part of the pioneering Loose Moose Theater, where he still performs whenever he is in town.

Phung is now entering his fourth season as Kimchee, Jung Kim’s (Simu Liu) best friend. He is also a surrogate boy of the types of Kim’s parents, Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Umma (Jean Yoon), Korean immigrants who own a downtown convenience store and make a point of comically intruding on life of their children, despite their constant disagreements over some of the younger generation’s habits. The series is based on the 2011 Ins Choi game of the same name and has become a home winner for Mother Corp., gaining an international fan base as it went global on Netflix. By Day 1, Phung was one of the breaking stars. He won statues for Best Supporting Actor in Canadian Screen Screenings in both 2017 and 2018.

And, in a way, Kimchee’s continued maturity in Season 4, which begins Jan. 7, seems to freely reflect Phung’s own placement in a responsible family. Specifically, Kimchee was promoted to assistant manager of the rental car agency where he and Jung work.

“In Season 1 and 2, my character was this young, mid-20s guy who just loved life,” Phung says. “He didn’t want to work anymore, he just loved where he was. Something happened between seasons 3 and 4 where he was promoted to assistant manager and really connected to me. It was this point in your mid-20s , where you love life, you want to have a roommate, you love paycheque living to pay. But there is a point where you like: I can do better. Instead of doing the work, I I have to be the one to tell people to do the work. “”

While Kimchee may be his highest-profile role at the moment, Phung continues to be busy amid the seasons of Kim’s Comfort. He drew his good background to host the 2019 Improv Games with Andrew Phung, who aired on the CBC Gem. He has appeared on the comedy news show The Beaverton and returned to Calgary over the summer to shoot the indie feature film Passing Events Before, During and After a High School Basketball Game, in which he plays coach in the 1990s. He is also the host of the CBC Now or Never radio program.

“I look for things that are appealing, inspiring and look fun,” he says. “I’m a kid in a candy store. I’m a kid who wanted to be an actor. This is a candy store. I have to play inside and be part of these different worlds.”

Season 4 of Kim’s Ease airs January 7 on CBC.

