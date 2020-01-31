advertisement

Some only think of their fantasy baseball designs in March. Others started preparing the second one after the Nationals won the World Series. Even if you are not yet ready to choose an actual team, now is still a good time to start compiling the 2020 rankings.

A few exclusions before entering my list: These rankings are for rotisserie leagues with standard five-by-five categories. It would be a big mistake to blindly miss them when playing in a league of points or a format with different statistics. They are also designed to require only one starter, but five outfielders with a corner and a midfielder. Eric Hosmer will put together his way to a respectable leaderboard, but there’s no reason to move the pedestrian-first baseman into a mixed 10-team league with just nine starter slots.

This ranking does not yet reflect changes in position eligibility that occurred in 2019. For example, Yoan Moncada is ranked second, but he now only qualifies for third place. Some reliefs (Drew Pomeranz, Ryne Stanek) are listed as starters, the opposite is true for Adrian Houser. Others outside the overall ranking (Evan White, John Means) were not available in the position categories.

It’s early too! This is a current snapshot rather than a finished product. There are still dominoes that fall through free trades and trades that affect rosters and lineup projections. Further investigations will also lead to numerous optimizations before the opening day.

Andrew Gould is a well known author at FantasyPros. More information from Andrew can be found in his archive and follow him @ andrewgould4,

