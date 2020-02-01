advertisement

As impatient as Andrew Conway may have been when his career did not accelerate as quickly as expected, he has long learned that patience is a virtue. For someone who seemed to be aiming for a meteoric rather than a gradual ascent and had to work for everything, opportunities like Saturday’s must be all the more rewarding.

If a player was ever worthy of an overdue Six Nations debut, he’s the 28-year-old. Talk about earned. He was Ireland’s top scorer at the World Cup, scoring in each of his three games, but still did not play against New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

He has long learned to be confident in such things.

“I’ve been in the squad with Joe long enough to know how he chose,” Conway said this week. “It was always a difficult question when the boys were fit. I don’t think this results from a negative thought process. That was just a reality and it turned out to be correct. I don’t necessarily think it was the wrong decision, it was exactly how he approached the selection. “

But finally, three years after his test debut, Conway faces the Scots on Saturday, even though he claims it doesn’t feel much different than any of his previous 11 starts. Apart from that, Ireland has won 17 of them in its 18 tests.

Such a wait would have seemed unlikely when he was the star and was a full-back on the Irish U20 six-nation team that won the title a decade ago. In 10 games at the 2010 and 2011 IRB U20 World Championships, he moved to the last wing and scored 10 attempts, a record that only New Zealander Zac Guildford had. In total, Conway scored 14 attempts in 17 U20 games.

blood ties

Although Conway was a boy from Dublin who attended Blackrock College, his grandfather and uncles, one of whom was ex-Munster and Irish A-hooker Mark McDermott, always had strong blood ties to Munster. In his youth he even supported Munster and Leinster and wore a red jersey with his father at the 2006 Heineken Cup final.

Andrew Conway plays for Blackrock against Gonzaga in the final of the Leinster Schools Junior Cup in Donnybrook in March 2006. Photo: Eric Luke

When Münster offered him a full-time contract to drop out of school, Leinster was forced to do the same, which meant that Conway, like Luke Fitzgerald, skipped building the academy. But it didn’t work that well. Injuries plagued his first and third season at Leinster, and although his fourth season was by far the most productive with 16 of 23 games and five goals, he only played once in the Heineken Cup and rarely played with Johnny Sexton and Brian O’Driscoll.

So he looked for new pastures and even visited their facility in Paris, as requested by Stade Français. Fortunately, he finally came to Münster in a moment of sliding doors.

Really with jet heels and an exceptional finisher, one of the problems when it comes to being such a free-standing full-back in the all-conquering Blackrock College Junior and Senior Cup winning teams is that there are no other aspects of his game have tested or developed.

According to Conway, it has worked on converting previous weaknesses – i.e. under the high ball – into strengths. He is an avid reader of sports psychology books, prepares himself mentally for games, has worked so hard on his body after these early years that he has become quite long-lived through contact with wood, and all the more with the advent of Schmidt than Irish Trainer – worked diligently on the details of his game.

On the Beat

For example, Conway’s attack technique was so poor that he sometimes injured himself after he put his head upside down.

Ala Gordon D’Arcy, his counter attack in his Leinster days was probably due to the lack of a kick game, but he also worked tirelessly in Münster. This in turn improved his decision making in the backfield.

As an enthusiastic student of the game, Conway now regularly writes entries in a notebook almost every week to keep up the constant desire for self-improvement. No less than Munster’s Keith Earls, young players, are known to seek his advice, and it is believed that Conway’s career history could be an example of Joey Carbery.

Conway’s game volume increased in 2014-15 when he became Münster’s right winger and in the next two seasons when he was largely a full-back. In 2016-17, Conway started tearing it up when he scored eleven attempts in 25 games, and he never looked back.

He made a composed Irish debut this season as a half-time replacement for Earls when Ireland refused England a second consecutive Grand Slam, though he was a bit unlucky that way.

After playing a prominent role in 2017 touring Japan and the fall series that year and getting his first try at beating South Africa, a heavy workload could have contributed to the knee injury he had against Castres in round six of the Heineken Cup suffered, and which excluded him from the six nations in 2018.

Just two months later, he returned in style with this sensational match-winning attempt against Toulon in the quarter-finals and has been consistently delivering when Münster needs him for years.

However, when Conway scored a razor-sharp result in the early stages of victory in Melbourne, he suffered a hip injury that paused him for the third test. Although Conway scored a hat trick against the U.S. in November 2018, he was limited to two replacement cameos last season.

Relative messages

But Conway returned to Münster with a 40-meter victory against Ulster from JJ Hanrahan’s inside pass because he was convinced of his form at the World Cup. Although he lives on relative drawbacks, he scored a goal in both racing games and has now forced himself to earn money.

We only have a week to work together, so there’s a lot to learn and hopefully the relationship will blossom

Now, in his eleventh season as a professional, Conway remains a sponge, and the arrival of Stephen Larkham in Munster and now Mike Catt as Ireland’s new attack coach has drawn him significantly. He says the similarities between the two were very helpful.

“Yeah, brilliant,” he says of Catt’s initial impact before revealing, “We’re only working a week, so there’s a lot to learn and hopefully the relationship will blossom, but one big thing he’s brought with him is Scanning, something As Irish rugby players, we’re probably not very good at it, we tend to focus on the ball, not looking up and seeing what’s ahead.

“Francis Saili was especially good at kiwi a few years ago after playing with some of them. I remember that he was playing outside of him and was always watching what the defense was doing when the ball came, then just taking a quick look inside and then watching again, ”said Conway, moving his eyes right, left , right and back again.

“So if you have the ability to do that, you actually have an understanding of what the defense is doing, as opposed to ‘Right, the defense is there’, and then I look into the ball and you don’t know what it does Defense and they come hard.

If you think you know everything, then you reject it, but I certainly don’t think so

“You have a certain feel for it, but if you are able to look and look and have this feeling for it, it takes a while, but we are working on it: timing on the ball, not too fast on the ball and cutting Our other options. There are a lot of things. We’re just sticking to Catty’s ideas at the moment, but it was the two standout factors that I think we can see big improvements early on. “

New tricks

Although he’s not an old dog yet, Conway believes that no player is too old to learn new tricks.

“Ah, if he’s willing to learn and think he is, yes, I think so. I think the problem with this saying is that if you’ve had enough experience and were there and did it, it probably is is unwilling to learn new tricks.

“I think you can learn new tricks until the day you die. So if you have a growing mindset, you want to keep evolving. If you think you know everything, refuse, but believe it certainly not me.

“I am not stupid enough to believe that anyone knows everything. So I am more than happy to learn from Mike Catt, Steve Larkham. They all have different ideas. If you are willing to listen and ask questions, curious and being open, you will always evolve and always find a way to get better. “

When asked how long it takes for new skills to become instinctive, he replies with a “good question” and then admits, “I don’t know the answer. I suppose it’s different for everyone, isn’t it?”

Thoughtful and articulated, at the beginning of his professional career, he freely admits his own weakness under the high ball.

“I think high balls were the worst in my game when I left school for the first time. Isa Nacewa used to catch them for me in Leinster. I just couldn’t. It’s just timing and repetition.

“It’s not even repetition. After training, we did a few extras and we talked about what percentage we would achieve. We discussed that we would go at 100 without killing each other, but with 100 percent intensity ,

“There’s no point in doing anything else, because whenever you play the game, it’s in that intensity.

We still have similar ideas on how we want to play the game. We’re just tweaking it a bit

“I assume it’s different for every person, but if you’re stuck in the process after the session or whatever, you’ll find it easier to do than relax and hope it will work.”

How much change we see from this Irish team remains to be seen.

“We’ll see it on Saturday, won’t we?” Conway says. “We don’t try to change everything in a week. We know that is not possible. We still have a similar call system. We still have similar ideas on how we want to play the game. We’re just tweaking it a bit. We don’t come in and say, “Right guys, old regime out, new regime in. We want that.” That won’t work because we have to climb to Saturday from the first minute.

“So if we go this way [change everything], there will be guys who guess themselves, don’t know calls, and don’t know what the other person thinks. We’re still on the same street, we’re just going a couple of different ways. “

Kind of like Conway.

