Without his time as a Whistler Ski Penner, Andrew Collins might never have been the award-winning musician he is today.

A little over two decades ago, he lived in Whistler, where he did ski tours during the day and went skiing at night.

“I lived in Whistler for three years and was very interested in ski touring and photography,” says Collins. “I became very disciplined about this thing, which was about personal fulfillment and exploring a beautiful place.”

There was only one problem – summer.

During the snow-free season, Collins took a job as a night watchman for a construction site. He had a lot of downtime during his shift and decided to learn the mandolin to pass the time.

“Since I had to be awake on a construction site where I could practice all night, I practiced 40 hours a week,” he says. “I started playing mandolin and it gave me the same feeling as when I was skiing. I am a very single track person.”

He jammed with friends in Vancouver and played a few gigs there, but it wasn’t the kind of rich musical experience he craved.

Although he never thought he would return to his hometown of Toronto, he quickly realized that this was the best place in Canada to make music. “Music brought me back to Toronto. It was 23 years ago,” he says.

Whistlerites may find it difficult to understand – especially in the middle of the ski season – but in the end it was the right step. Collins quickly connected to the bluegrass community in this city and landed on a faster upward trend than he had ever imagined.

“I didn’t know how good my timing was,” he says. “I moved back to Toronto at a time when bluegrass was still under pressure. I originally expected to get some lessons [from community people] and see these great players, but they made me join the community right now.”

He started playing in bands like The Foggy Hogtown Boys and the Creaking Tree String Quartet. More recently, he founded the Andrew Collins Trio. In this group he plays mandolin, violin, guitar, mandola, mandocello and sings. Mike Mezzatesta also plays guitar, mandolin, violin and mandola, while James McEleney rounds off her sound on bass, mandocello and vocals.

This group is now his main project. The trio have released four albums, received five JUNO nominations and seven Canadian Folk Music Awards nominations – and won some of them.

“In the early years, I was pretty busy with other projects,” he says. “It was a very slow burn. In the first half of our time together we didn’t tour a ton. We didn’t play a ton of gigs. Then the second album came out and it became my main project. Now it’s my only tour project these days.”

While the group is certainly entering bluegrass territory – in terms of tempo, sound, and instruments – be careful not to call yourself pure bluegrass. They also fall into acoustic / roots, folk, jazz, celtic and even classic genres.

“It’s funny, everyone who doesn’t listen to bluegrass thinks we’re a bluegrass band. Everyone who listens to bluegrass says,” This isn’t bluegrass, “Collins says with a laugh.

The trio recently experimented with vocals and released a double album:Tongue & groove. tongue characterizes their vocal harmonies, and groove contains their more typical instrumental pieces.

“We sing, but I don’t see myself primarily as a singer,” says Collins. “I was wondering if one would sell a lot more than the other, but most of the time … people buy both together. It was relatively the same. It was a really fun project for me. I want us to be . ” Challenge us and try something new and don’t always release the same album. “

The trio starts a cross-country tour with a stopover in Whistler at the Maury Young Arts Center as part of the Arts Whistler Live! Series on Wednesday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 clock. The group will host a pre-show session in which they will demonstrate their instruments and talk about their music. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $ 15 in advance or $ 20 on the day of the show.

Get them at showpass.com/andrew-collins-trio-whistler.

