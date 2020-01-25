advertisement

Andrew Berry is now the overwhelming favorite who will become Browns’ next general manager.

Minnesota Vikings deputy general manager George Paton withdrew his name on January 24 to be considered for the job, a league source.

advertisement

Paton was considered a strong candidate because he and Brown’s head coach Kevin Stefanski had worked with the Vikings for 13 years.

On January 2, when the trainer search began, Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam said it was important that the trainer and executive were as “matched” as they thought a team should be. Haslam also said that the trainer would have a say in hiring the GM, but he did not say that the trainer would choose his general manager.

Paton had other options to leave the Vikings and become a manager. He declined interview requests from the New York Jets in 2006, 2012, and 2019.

This was a little different. Paton interviewed the Browns not just once, but twice. He interviewed for the second time on January 22nd in Berea.

Stefanski left Berea after meeting with Paton and running another business to host the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Show on January 22, and was left open when former General Manager John Dorsey December went.

“I think we hired some really good candidates,” said Stefanski. “I don’t want to pick anyone out. I only know that Dee and Jimmy (Haslam) have taken due care to make sure we get in.” Some really qualified people get them back into our building and talk to them and understand the shared vision that we all have. I think it was a good process. “

Paton, Berry and Patriots Director of College Scouting, Monti Ossenfort, are the only candidates who interviewed Stefanski, Haslam, and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta to succeed Dorsey.

Paton did not state why he had withdrawn from the race. He may feel more comfortable as a GM assistant due to his experience with the jets. It could be that he thought the job was going to Berry and he didn’t want it to look like he was second.

It may be that he was not satisfied with the structure that DePodesta had heavily involved in the design and decision-making process. It could be the story of Haslam as a trainer and managing director – no GM has taken more than two years since Haslam bought the Browns in 2012 – or it could be a combination of all of these.

Berry, currently vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles, was Brown’s vice president of player staff from 2016 to 2018. He was instrumental in the 2016 and 2017 designs, but former football operations director Sashi Brown had the final say in these two designs.

Berry would be a first-time manager if he was hired. He would have the final say in the draft and in the 53-man squad.

Berry and Podesta recommended hiring Stefanski in 2019 when Haslam Dorsey listened and hired Freddie Kitchens. Kitchens were fired after 6-10 in their only season as head coach.

advertisement