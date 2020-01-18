advertisement

Andrew Berry may still have his parking lot with the Browns.

After spending three seasons at Cleveland’s front office, Berry interviewed the Browns’ new general manager on January 17. Berry was with the team from 2016-18 when the Browns only won eight games and had a 0-16 season.

advertisement

But Berry was highly valued and admired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who are looking for another top football manager to help monitor their franchise after John Dorsey’s departure last month.

In addition to meeting Berry, the Browns are planning an interview with Monti Ossenfort, director of university scouting in New England. They are also expected to speak to the Viking assistant, GM George Paton.

Ossenfort has been in New England since 2003 and has won five Super Bowls with the Patriots. Paton worked with the new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota, who is heavily involved in the Browns’ search as the Haslams try to minimize conflict by aligning their coach and GM from the start.

Berry joined the Browns in 2016 after spending seven seasons with the Colts. He started out as a scouting assistant in the NFL, but worked his way up the ladder and was Indy’s pro scouting director before being hired as Cleveland’s vice president of player staff.

During his time in Cleveland, Berry worked with Brown’s chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, who appears to have more influence than ever on the organization.

Stefanski is filling in his staff The first-time coach said it was imperative that the Browns agree if they were trying to pick up the pieces from an under-fulfilled season.

“We know that if we plow in the same direction, we have a chance,” he said. “When we sit down and bring in a few candidates and interview general manager candidates, it sounds easy, but we’re all on one side. We all know it’s about a shared vision. It’s not what Kevin Stefanski wants for the Cleveland Browns.

“We have a vision of what this will look like and it is a collective vision.”

The Panthers are reportedly planning to meet Berry for their executive vice president to open football operations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement