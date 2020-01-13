advertisement

President Trump’s decision to order a drone strike that killed Qassem Suleimani, the head of Iranian Quds Force, has revived debates in Washington over the role of the United States in the Middle East. Many Republicans have called for more aggressive action against Iran, while Democratic presidential candidates have generally argued for restraint and a foreign policy that avoids future wars in the region. But Democrats have also tended to drag the United States into military conflicts, which has led Bernie Sanders and others to criticize the party for reorienting its views on foreign policy.

To talk about these issues, I spoke on the phone last Friday with Andrew J. Bacevich, who served in the U.S. military for over two decades before becoming one of the most vocal voices criticizing U.S. foreign policy, especially during the war in Iraq, in which her son was killed. He is now president of the Quincy Institute, a Washington think tank founded in November 2019, and advocates a less militarized approach to foreign policy, and he is the author of the new book “The Age of Illusions: How America Wasted His cold war victory. Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, an army veteran and one of the most extreme hawks in Congress, recently suggested that Quincy Institute isolationism was linked to anti-Semitism; Bacevich called this statement “absurd”. During my conversation with Bacevich, which was revised for duration and clarity, we discussed the historical overlap between isolationism and anti-Semitism, how American foreign policy changed after the Cold War, and how the policymakers might react if Bernie Sanders became the Democratic presidential candidate.

Why did you want to describe this moment in world affairs as the result of the Cold War victory in America?

Well, as someone who has observed the direction of U.S. foreign policy since the end of the Cold War and who has come to think that, misguided, associated with my own Catholic and conservative view on questions related to political economy and culture, I just concluded that this period of time, which started on a note of euphoria, ended with a divided nation electing for the presidency a person totally unfit for the post . It seems to me that there is a story there.

What do you specifically think of the Cold War and its victory in the United States?

I was born in 1947, essentially at the start of the Cold War. Even if I served in Vietnam, it would be more accurate to say that I was a cold warrior. That is to say that I served in the army at a time when the prevention of the Third World War was the central point of our objective. I certainly ended up believing, like many other Americans, I think, that the Cold War defined international relations and, in fact, the Cold War defined contemporary history.

I never thought the Cold War would never end. The political establishment did not think the Cold War would ever end, and when it ended, really abruptly, I think the political establishment succumbed to a wave of pride. We must be aware of the famous article by Francis Fukuyama published in 1989, “The end of history?”, And of the impact that this article has had in Washington circles. People ended up believing that the end of the Cold War marked a transformative moment that left the United States in a position to preside over the history that would follow the end of history. This has led to arrogance, miscalculation, acceptance of ideas like globalization, such as the notion that we were the indispensable nation, which has had profoundly unfortunate consequences.

How would you distinguish the five presidents we have had since the end of the Cold War? Do you think they all succumbed to a similar pride?

I think they were all really creatures of a post-war consensus. I think, in the way we talk about presidents, when we talk about the process of electing a president, we somehow assume that the president is the supreme master of the universe, someone who directs the lot of humanity. This notion is largely an expression of post-Cold War pride. But what I tried to argue in the book is that the President is truly a creature of his time, and that the President’s ability to effect change is in fact limited by the circumstances. And so, without denying for a second that there are very significant differences between Clinton and George W. Bush and Barack Obama as presidents of the post-Cold War era, I try to argue that their similarities outweigh their differences. And the similarities come from their efforts to implement the post-Cold War consensus. Bill Clinton was the main promoter of globalization. He said that we now know that raging corporate capitalism has the capacity to create wealth on an unprecedented scale, in which he insisted that everyone would share. And I think this notion has had a very powerful effect.

It was in December 1989 – six weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall – that the old Bush ordered the American intervention in Panama, Operation Just Cause. As a military episode, it was very brief. But I think it was the blueprint for how we could put American military might to work. Unlike the Cold War, when the main – not the only, but the main – motive for American military might was to prevent war, the idea was to contain the Soviet Union, to deter the Warsaw Pact. And each president then had their own experience of how to use American military might to do good things abroad from their point of view. Even Barack Obama, who, when he ran for president, promised to leave Iraq and win the good war in Afghanistan, has become an important speaker, whether we overthrow the regime in Libya or whether we we were embarking on a policy of assassination which, of course, Donald Trump has now embraced himself.

You said that the main reason for the Cold War was “to prevent war”. But, from Korea to Vietnam, by overthrowing or helping to overthrow regimes everywhere from the Congo to Iran and by sending military advisers to Latin America to support dictatorships, I’m not sure I understand the purpose of the Cold War. .

I will not deny any of this, and I am not trying to suggest that American policy during the Cold War was wise. I mean, I could write another book that would talk about the madness of American military policy during the Cold War, and, of course, that book would focus on Vietnam but certainly wouldn’t be limited to Vietnam. The Americans have forgotten the madness in Korea. So we made a ton of mistakes.

However, never in peacetime in our history did we maintain a large military establishment until the Cold War. Its main objective was to avoid war. It’s not my story that counts here, but I spent two tours in West Germany. We had a very large army and a very large air force located in West Germany for almost forty years to deter the Warsaw Pact. After the Korean War, we maintained significant forces in South Korea and we continue to maintain significant forces in Japan. The purpose of these forces was not to allow us to project power but to prevent the outbreak of hostilities.

My argument is that everything changed after the end of the Cold War, and now the main objective seems to be the projection of power. It was motivated by the belief that we had somehow solved the mysteries of war and that we could guarantee quick and orderly victories, which, of course, turned out to be a vast illusion.

So your feeling is that now it is more about power projection than Wilsonianism, who is your other target of criticism?

Well, it’s Wilsonian when it’s practical to be Wilsonian. I mean, that’s where I think George W. Bush is an extremely fascinating character. You remember that when he ran for president in 2000, he was very critical of Clinton. Bush said, “Elect me president, because I’m going to have a ‘humble foreign policy’.” And I suspect when he said that as a candidate, he probably thought so. But September 11 converted him to a Wilsonian – and truly converted him. Thus, the initial phases of the world war on terrorism were very centered on the notion that not only are we protecting ourselves against a recurrence of September 11, but we are indeed spreading freedom and democracy.

I don’t think it’s just propaganda that the war in Afghanistan was originally called Operation Enduring Freedom and the war in Iraq was called Operation Iraqi Freedom. I think that, to some extent, it actually reflected a motive and an intention. By the time you get to the famous Iraqi wave of 2007, obviously, the exercise is no longer to convert Iraq into a liberal democracy. Now the goal is much more modest. You can say the same about Afghanistan.

Your think tank, the Quincy Institute, says it promotes responsible state building and less militarization. I was talking to a friend about it, and he said to ask you what the group’s vision for foreign policy was in addition to “we won’t do bullshit”. Or do you think that not doing bullshit, to use an obviously informal expression, is it sort of for now?

I don’t think that bullshit is a starting point. But our position is that we believe that the United States must be engaged in the world. We believe that emphasizing armed intervention as the primary mode of engagement is a big mistake. So what is the alternative? Well, the alternative is diplomacy. Invest in diplomacy, pursue creative diplomacy as a method of trying, if not solving problems, at least to keep problems manageable. I don’t think we have a grand Wilsonian vision of how to bring peace to planet Earth. I think we have at least the beginning of a vision to provide an alternative to militarism, which is, I think, a fair description of American politics, at least since the end of the Cold War.

What did you think of the reaction to the Suleimani strike? The condemnation was more widespread, especially on the part of the Democrats, than I expected. Is this a sign of hope for your vision or are we still in a dangerous place?

I think we are still in a dangerous place. It seemed that people immediately fear that we are on the brink of World War III. Why did they feel that? I think that because we are at a point in our politics where Trump has everyone on the edge. We think we have someone in the oval office who is absolutely impulsive and unpredictable, and he is the commander in chief. So I think it was this sense that probably prompted the assassination of Suleimani to create something fairly close to panic. I see no evidence to seriously rethink the importance attached to the accumulation and use of military power which has been at the heart of our approach to foreign policy since the end of the Cold War.

Why do I say that? Well, I mean, among other things, look at the size of the Pentagon’s budget. Outside the progressive militant community, I see almost no serious reflection on the size of the defense budget, on the positioning of American forces in the world and on several hundred bases. No serious thinking about the implications of the growing US military presence in sub-Saharan Africa, and whether it makes sense or where it will lead. There hasn’t even really been much consideration for the so-called endless wars. I am struck by the fact that when the Washington Post published the Afghanistan Papers, there were three or four days of excitement. These are incredible revelations. These show that the war in Afghanistan has been mismanaged for years, and that we have been lied to, and that those responsible knew that they did not know what they were doing. Three or four days later, the discussion ended.

Bernie Sanders basically said that the country is waging endless wars that always go wrong, and that it has opposed it, and that if you want someone who will oppose it, you should vote for it. It is the most obviously non-interventionist call I can remember of a candidate who has a chance of winning the Democratic nomination. What did you think of him, as a Catholic conservative, no less?

You also describe Donald Trump’s position in the 2016 campaign. Not that he knew what he was talking about or that he necessarily wanted it.

Right. I guess my feeling is that, if Bernie were elected president, he would probably care more about this stuff than Donald Trump.

I actually agree with that. What will interest me, if Bernie gets the nomination, is to see how the establishment responds to this criticism. The establishment hates Donald Trump. But the establishment, as far as I know, in matters of national security, continues to believe in the imperative of American world leadership and to maintain and be prepared to use large military forces. Now, if Bernie as a candidate stands in opposition to these notions, it will be very interesting to see if the establishment will support him. And I guess not.

Behind any conversation about the national security of the United States, there is always the notion that either the United States must lead, or the United States returns to isolationism. I myself reject this whole paradigm, but it is still hiding in the background. And so Bernie will end up being called an isolationist. And politically, this burden still carries enormous weight.

Historically, isolationism has sometimes gone hand in hand with other less acceptable opinions. Do you think it is totally unfair for isolationism to have a bad blow?

Well, I don’t know if we want to go this route. [Laughs.]

OKAY.-

Let me finish. As a historian, I think isolationism is a fiction, and I will ask for your indulgence to let me explain why I think so.

Please.

I think, if you look at the arc of the history of the United States, starting with the creation of a Republic made up of thirteen small states along the Atlantic coast, then consider that, in 1945, we had become the the richest and most powerful country in the world, isolationism offers no explanation for how we went from point A to point B. I think the constant theme of American politics since the founding of the Republic has was expansionism. We buy stuff, we take stuff, secretly, if you look at the example of Texas, we insinuate ourselves into a situation and end up claiming ownership. We have been involved in blatant imperialism. So my argument is that expansionism explains US foreign policy better than any other term. There was a period when you could demonstrate that a strong isolationist feeling existed in this country, and that is essentially the period between 1938 and 1941. And the non-interventionists were wrong. They were wrong to believe that the European war was not our business. No doubt about it in my mind.

But I think it’s fair to ask: Where did the anti-interventionist sentiment of the time come from, what we call isolationism? I think it comes from the experience of twenty years ago, when we had sent an army to Europe, supposedly to make the world safe for democracy, and that we had lost one hundred and sixteen thousand lives. It was the total number of deaths in the United States during the First World War over an eighteen month period. I think that the main reason why the anti-interventionists did not want to enter another European war, twenty years later, was that they had found the results of the previous intervention totally unsatisfactory.

They were absolutely right to think that after the First World War. But let me ask you – in 2017, you wrote: “The America First movement did not oppose the Jews; it opposed the wars that its members considered useless, costly and counterproductive. It was his goal, which was honorable. “Do you agree with that?

Should I stick to what? Let’s be very careful here, please.

What you wrote there.

You’re going to use this – I can say it. So I have to choose my words very carefully.

I …

Go on. I think the anti-interventionist case was understandable given the outcome of the First World War. They had reasons to oppose the American intervention. And, again, let me point out that their calculation was wrong. It is good that they lost their argument. I do not want to be put in a position where I am going to make myself a sort of defender of people who did not want to intervene against Nazi Germany.

It’s very good. The reason I raised this issue and read this quote to you was not only because I don’t think it’s accurate about the America First movement and the Jews, but also because I think it’s worth worth thinking about the ways in which anti-interventionism can sometimes hide in uglier things.

Let me also say very clearly that it is absolutely true that there were anti-Semites in the anti-interventionist movement. It is absolutely true that Charles Lindbergh was an anti-Semite. So I don’t think it’s fair to say that anti-interventionists were generally anti-Semitic.

The most energetic anti-interventionist right-wing television host is Tucker Carlson. The president who has been rhetorically the most anti-interventionist of any Republican or Democratic president, certainly for decades, is Donald Trump. Trump and Carlson are the most racist people we have seen in their positions in a very long time. I don’t think it’s entirely a coincidence. Again, I’m not trying to say that it means anti-interventionism is inherently racist, but I was curious to know if you struggled with it and how it plays out in your thinking.

Even though I appeared on Tucker Carlson last week for about two minutes, I certainly don’t watch the show. I have a general understanding that he became a critic of Trump, and I think it created some buzz. But I don’t think I can characterize the turn in his opinion, even if there has been a turn. As for the president, he is a man without any principle. As far as I know, as president, he acts on impulse, and the impulse seems to come, in many cases, from the advice he received from the last person he spoke to. Is the president racist? Yeah I think so. Is it sexist? Yeah I think so. Is it fraud? I mean, here we have a guy who, when he ran for president, introduced himself as a God-fearing Christian. Is it? I do not think so. So it’s completely wrong, as others have said. I don’t know what else to say about it.

I was interested in the roots of isolationism, and if you think it’s something that deserves attention. But if you don’t, it’s fine.

I don’t like the term, but your question is, is so-called isolationism inherently racist?

No, that’s not my question at all. And I certainly don’t think it’s inherently racist.

Is your question: “Are racists likely to be attracted by an anti-interventionist attitude?”

It’s closer.

In other words, it turns out that I am a white man, but, a white man who is irritated with the way the world turns and who was looking for someone or something to blame, I can see the logical connection of this person who says that these efforts to save the world, all these people who are not like me, who cost a lot of money, who cost the lives of Americans, everything that went wrong, I can see the logic of that. I would simply resist the idea that, therefore, anyone who is somewhat anti-interventionist is racist. I would reject this entirely.

.

